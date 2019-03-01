Stay Empowered, Stay Healthy with Cigna Park Run this March

Global health services provider encourages women to choose a healthy lifestyle

Joining the UAE community in celebrating women throughout the month of March, to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8, Cigna, a global health services provider dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and peace of mind, has announced that the upcoming sixth edition of the monthly Cigna Park Run, in partnership with Race.ME, will be dedicated to women.

Set to take place at Al Ittihad Park in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah on March 2, the sixth edition of Cigna Park Run offers the choice of a 2.5 km and 5 km course and targets individuals of all ages and fitness abilities, who can attend free of charge.

Specifically, in line with its practice of aligning the event’s monthly theme with the wider UAE calendar, the run is encouraging women and their families in the UAE to lead an active lifestyle through incorporating regular exercise into their routines and proactively scheduling health screenings to ensure their overall well-being.

As part of its overarching goal, the Cigna Park Run, held in alignment with the Cigna Heart Your Heart campaign, is designed to support heart health across the UAE. The initiative promotes an active lifestyle, raises awareness about the risks of high blood pressure (HBP) or hypertension and provides ways and means to cope with related health effects.

The popular family lifestyle event has attracted a high uptake from the community each month, with participants keen to enjoy an active morning of exercise and other fitness activities. The overwhelming response has contributed to Cigna’s objective of supporting Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai the most active city in the world.

The Cigna Park Run is a year-long series of fitness events designed to encourage people to prioritize their physical well-being and treat themselves to a community day out at their favorite neighborhood park.

Since its initial run in May 2018, over 2,000 Dubai residents have registered for the complimentary event that is set to continue each month through to May 2019.

Event Details

Brief: Flag off your journey to health and well-being with a fun-filled morning of fitness activities and surprises. From beginners to seasoned runners, everyone is welcome to sign up for the 2.5 km or 5 km free timed run. Cigna Park Run events take place on the first Saturday of every month and are organized by Race.ME.

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2019

Time: Gates Open 7am; Run Starts 8am

Venue: Al Ittihad Park, Palm Jumeirah Dubai

Website: To register for free and view the full schedule of Cigna Park Run events for 2019, please visit www.cignaparkrun.com