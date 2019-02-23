Revolutionary liposuction technology now available in UAE

Burjeel Day Surgery Center brings revolutionary liposuction technology to the GCC

The Waterjet-assisted Liposuction is quicker, more reliable, and offers longer-lasting results with very quick recovery time

Burjeel Day Surgery Center, the largest day surgery centre in the Middle East, is bringing new and innovative technologies to improve the medical services in the region. One such innovation is the Waterjet-Assisted Liposuction and Fat Transfer Device, which is transforming the way liposuction, is performed.

The Waterjet-Assisted Liposuction and Fat Transfer Device is a 2nd generation device, updated with advanced technology. With the help of a fan-shaped, pulsating water beam, the fat is gently separated away from the tissue and evacuated simultaneously. The process leaves the surrounding connective tissue, nerves and vascular structures almost undamaged, keeping the patient safer, with limited bruising and quicker recovery time.

“At Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, we always like to be innovative when it comes to offering advanced technologies and medical services to our patients. We have used this advanced waterjet-assisted technique for liposuction of all the body areas – chin, abdomen, thighs, knees, and more – with great success. We have also used the autologous fat transfer feature for buttocks and breast augmentation, as well as for the volume and rejuvenation of the face and hands,” explains Prof. Dr Alexandros Dionyssopoulos, Plastic Surgeon, Burjeel Day Surgery Center at Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

The Waterjet-Assisted Liposuction procedure has multiple advantages – it respects the integrity of fat cells, the patient heals faster with less pain and bruising, the process is faster and recovery is quicker, and patient is safer. The final result is also better and more long-lasting, which is what makes this procedure unique and extraordinary.