Celebrating International Women’s Day with 100 Artists & Photographers on 14th of March at the Cartoon Art Gallery in Dubai, UAE

On Thursday 14th of March, Woman2Woman will be hosting its first edition of “HER STORY” a story telling Art & Photography Competition at the Cartoon Art Gallery. The theme and premises of the competition is to highlight women’s efforts throughout history in different disciplines. The subjects of the artworks and photographs can be prominent public figures of women or even personal heroes whose stories go unheard. This competition and exhibition is a platform to celebrate the women who have been influential is the progress of women. Dubai’s Artist community has come together to share some incredible stories through Art & Photography, here is what a few Artists had to share about their work for the competition.

Artist – Saddaf Saeed explains, “My artwork, “The Golden Chaddar & The Crystal Jhoola” is a tribute to the work of Mrs Edhi who is the beacon of hope that lights up the path connecting mother-less children to child-less mothers. Bilquis Bano Edhi, widow of Abdul Sattar Edhi, is a professional nurse and one of the most active philanthropists in Pakistan. She heads the Edhi Foundation, a charity running the largest ambulance system across Pakistan as well as Edhi Homes for abandoned children, orphans, the elderly and vulnerable women.”

Artist – Anju Rajan says, “My work “Silent Screams” is about people who have gone through hardships and agony; I want people to understand that art isn’t just wall decor but also a perfect medium to express unspoken and hushed up subjects that make people feel and empathize.”

Artist – Samra Salim shares, “Unbreakable” is a piece that has given me the opportunity to celebrate women that have thoroughly inspired me. Imagery focuses on strong metallic connective pipes, showing the support, durability and multi functionality that we women posses. The rust and leakage from different ends depict our constant struggle to stay calm and manage under any circumstance. I have used heart, ovaries, pelvis and other anatomical bits to show the strength in the connected pipes.”

Zareen Khan – Founder of Woman2Woman, says “Her Story is about sharing stories of love, compassion & tolerance through art & photography. To celebrate women in history and also in current times, who stand out by making a difference in the lives of others. We found this event to be the perfect platform to offer support to talent and to hear stories of perseverance and inspiration!”

The competition is open to painters & photographers from ages 16 plus and there is no gender biased, both male and females can apply. The deadline is 4th of March to receive all applications and get confirmation for the 14th of March Awards Ceremony. All the artworks & photographs will be exhibited from 14th till 20th of March at the Cartoon Art Gallery. The show welcomes art lovers to attend and support the exhibitors.

Competition Information:

Competition Opening & Award Ceremony: 14th of March

Date of Exhibition: 14th till 20th of March

Registration Deadline: 14th of March 2019

Open to Artists from age’s 16yrs of age and over

Open to both male & female artists & photographers

FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/985260778350655/

To register: zareen@w2wevents.com

Awards Category

Artist of the Year 2019

Photographer of the Year 2019

Winners receive

Awards & recognition at the opening of the exhibition

Solo Exhibition space for one week at a Gallery in Dubai to showcase their artworks/photographs in 2019

14th March Awards Ceremony

Opening: 7:00pm

Awards Ceremony: 7:30pm