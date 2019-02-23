Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to provide complex care for all UAE patients

Ministry of Health and Prevention “MOHAP” and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of Mubadala’s network of healthcare providers, signed an agreement to facilitate referral of patients from the Ministry’s hospitals in Dubai and the Northern Emirates for critical and complex care. Under the agreement, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will provide new therapeutic options in-line with the best international practices.

The agreement, which was signed in the presence of senior officials from the two parties, will include a mechanism that will enable patients and their families to request to be transferred to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi upon the recommendations of their physicians and after the assessment of a committee of consultants. This will be done in coordination with concerned authorities as stated in the agreement.

An Important Agreement for Developing Healthcare System

H.E. Dr. Yousif Mohammad Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector, said that the agreement plays a key role in developing the UAE’s health care system.

He said: “We are very pleased to strengthen our cooperation with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, which will greatly benefit our patients by providing them with critical and complex treatment services. We hope that this agreement will pave the way for effective exchange of knowledge and expertise in line with the ongoing efforts to provide the highest level of health care.”

Ministry of Health and Prevention, through the signing of these agreements, aims to enhance the joint cooperation with the various health institutions with a view to enriching the medical experience, strengthening society prevention and promoting health sector to the highest international standards.

A New Turning Point

Dr. Al-Serkal noted that MOHAP pays a great attention to the bilateral agreements, as it increase the curative opportunities and open the door before the expansion of health services, the matter that leads to the happiness of both visitors and patients of the ministry’s hospitals and facilities.

Dr. Al Serkal added that the partnership is a new turning point in the country’s efforts to provide patients with access to innovative, proactive, and sustainable health care services and reinforce the country’s leadership in the global medical tourism industry.

An International Health Service

Dr. Rakesh Suri, Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Ministry of Health and Prevention. This agreement will provide patients with the necessary specialized services and treatments in the UAE. Our aim is to provide the right level of care for all patients when they need it and where they need it, and this agreement is another important step towards that goal.”