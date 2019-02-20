‘Study 4 a Day’ workshops for students interested in creative media

Students are invited to come for a taste of a career in the areas of Audio, Animation, Graphic Design, Film-making and Games Development

SAE, the world’s leading educator in creative media industries will host a study day at its Dubai campus on Saturday, 23rd February for students interested in a career in the creative fields.

The full-day workshops will give participants a chance to experience student life, learn from the industry professionals as well as provide access to hands-on training with a taster of coursework from degree programs. The study day is great way to experiment with the creative media fields and can provide great insight for those who are still unsure of their study plans. The lecturers will introduce participants to technical skills in their discipline of choice and provide insight into careers in the chosen field.

Study 4 A Day will cover the following curriculum across the various creative disciplines:

Animation: Participants will be introduced to the principles of Modelling, including both 2D and 3D Animation software, character animation, game art, 3D modelling and rigging and visual effects.

Audio: Participants will be introduced to the principles of Audio production, including recording and music production software, studio signal flow, microphone techniques, and other audio elements including mixing techniques.

Graphic Design: Participants will be introduced to the basics of the principles of Graphic Design, including Adobe design software, typography, logos, vector based designs versus raster based designs and poster collage design.

Film: Participants will be introduced to basic principles of Film production, including storytelling, cinematography and post-production.

Games: Participants will be introduced to the tools and software used in Games Development in addition to the basics of programming, games design and level design.

The workshops will run from 10 am to 4 pm and students will receive a certificate of attendance. Tickets to Study 4 A Day are priced at AED 105 and the event is open to anyone in Year 10 and above or aged 16 years and above.

With over 50 campuses throughout the world, SAE is renowned for delivering outstanding industry focused education as a mix of theory and practical training and have set the benchmark for higher education in creative media.

For more information or to register your interest, please research online.