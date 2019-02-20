According to the latest insights from International Data Corporation (IDC), spending on IT security in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) is set to cross the $2.7 billion mark this year, up 10.2% on 2018. The global technology research and consulting firm attributes this growth to the fact that security incidents are becoming far more complex and persistent, with a new breed of stealthy attackers using vulnerabilities in systems and even the Internet of Things (IoT) to bring down services.

“Digital transformation is becoming increasingly mainstream across the region, with emerging technologies such as cognitive systems, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, and IoT gaining traction,” says Megha Kumar, IDC’s research director for software in the META region. “Running alongside 3rd Platform solutions like cloud, mobile, social, and big data analytics, these innovation-accelerating technologies are creating a complex ecosystem that is beset by new IT security challenges. In this new era, security must become more pervasive. Organizations can no longer settle for standard solutions; they must move forward by embracing a proactive approach to the issues of defense, protection, mitigation, compliance, trust, and risk.”

The region-wide IDC Security Roadshow 2019 will address these issues and more when it gets underway in Istanbul on February 28. Spanning nine countries across the META region, the roadshow will present expert insights into the security metrics, threat vectors, and solutions that organizations should be scoping as they look to develop a sustainable security. Running under the theme of ‘Business Security: Risk & Resilience’, the IDC Security Roadshow 2019 has been designed as an information-sharing forum and networking platform for select groups of 80–100 senior security decision makers from the most prominent enterprises in each country.

Combining informative keynote speeches, interactive panel debates, and extensive peer-to-peer networking opportunities, the events will explore the latest security threats and challenges, with a host of respected industry analysts and thought leaders on hand to provide answers to the following questions:

How is digital transformation altering business and security?

How can AI, automation, and orchestration improve our security?

What types of cyberthreats are on the rise?

What is the impact of expanded technology reach?

What platforms are best for scaling security innovation?]

What key forces impact different types of risk, such as operational, compliance, or strategic risk?

The IDC Security Roadshow 2019 will be complemented by a series of intimate CISO Roundtable events that will see 15-30 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) gather in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Johannesburg for high-level discussions on embedding security and resilience into the core vision of the modern digital enterprise.

IDC’s partners for the IDC Security Roadshow 2019 include ISACA, Artificial Intelligence Society, Technology and Business Society, Carbon Black, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Cisco Systems, Symantec, Attivo Networks, Fortinet, Qualys, Barikat, Panduit, CA, Infoblox, Juniper, and Skybox. To learn more about the event and our wide range of partnership opportunities, please visit www.idcitsecurity.com or contact Sheila Manek at smanek@idc.com or on +971 4 446 3154. You can also search for news or tweet about the event using the hashtag #IDCITSECURITY.

The full Middle East, Turkey, and Africa schedule for the IDC Security Roadshow 2019 is as follows: