Expo 2020 Dubai themed livery aircraft model collection takes off

15 collectable aircraft model types launched in different scales and finishes

The Emirates Official Store has launched a new limited edition collection of Expo 2020 Dubai themed aircraft models for aviation enthusiasts and passionate scale-modellers. The highly detailed models are part of a 15 aircraft model collection ranging from Airbus A380s to Boeing 777s featuring the signature Expo 2020 logo in three colours – blue, orange and green representing the three themes of mobility, opportunity and sustainability.

The aircraft model replicas are available in both plastic hollow and solid injected finishes, as well as die-cast metal versions, all with meticulously detailed graphics in the three colours that are currently emblazoned on select Emirates A380 and Boeing 777 liveries. The scale models come in the following sizes:

Emirates A380 Expo 2020 1/200 scale models in the three colours in a solid plastic finish

Emirates 777-300ER Expo 2020 1/200 scale models in a hollow plastic finish that can be easily assembled

Emirates A380 Expo 2020 1/250 scale models in a hollow plastic finish which easily clips together

Emirates A380 Expo 2020 1/400 scale model is the smallest aircraft collectable in the Expo 2020 collection and comes in a die-cast metal finish

Emirates 777-300ER Expo 2020 1/400 scale models which comes in a metal die-cast finish

The Expo 2020 themed Emirates aircraft models can be found at all Emirates Official retail stores in the UAE, Emirates Store online as well as Emirates Official Store shops at Dubai International Airport. Select aircraft models will also be sold onboard Emirates flights from March 2019.

An official Expo 2020 partner, Emirates has installed three different Expo 2020 decal designs on 40 aircraft in its fleet, taking the event’s three key themes: opportunity (orange), mobility (blue), and sustainability (green), to the skies and to travel audiences around the world.

Emirates helps create opportunities for economies, and facilitates mobility for communities by connecting people, goods, and ideas across its network of over 150 destinations in 86 countries. The airline is committed to a sustainable future and works hard to reduce the environmental impact of its operations. It also supports environmental and wildlife conservation initiatives, and through the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline works with community partners to provide disadvantaged children with education, healthcare and opportunities for a better future.

Held for the first time in the Middle East/North African region, Expo 2020 Dubai is about ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, showcasing innovative solutions for some of the world’s most pressing challenges, and bringing people together for a constructive and inspiring exchange of ideas.