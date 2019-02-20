Best 2019 interior design tips to give it a go

Elevate your entire home aesthetics with a roster of enviable interior design trends

Upscale furniture retailer, Western Furniture has shared the latest trends and interior design tips for home decoration to tackle 2019 in style. The retailer of home decor products from various Italian brands such as Natuzzi Italia, Reflex Angelo, Flou, Gruppo Tomasella, Gamma, Calligaris, Draenert and Bonaldo has emphasized on what styles will be in trend this year and a guide on how to incorporate these looks into your own home and capture the heart of your guests.

Ms. Gayatri Dongre, Senior General Manager, Western Furniture, said “New year is the ideal time to de-clutter, re-prioritize, and reinvigorate your interior. With each New Year, we have seen a shift in designing patterns. This year, we believe there is a huge demand for furniture and home accents that are multi-functional, affordable, appealing, comfortable and sustainable.”

The top trends and how to incorporate these ideas to design your ultimate home are here:

Decorate with plants

One trend that will be at the forefront of home interior design is integrating plants in your interior. They not only create a fresh, harmonious atmosphere but also add texture and life to a room. In today’s technology-driven world, we continuously seek connection to human-centric and natural elements and adding greenery to your space brings a beautiful touch of nature indoors. A mixture of small and large plants can complement the living room and bedroom and add a serene ambiance to the whole space

Bright and bold colour combinations

Bold colours are here to stay. The perfect way to infuse some bold and bright colours into your home design is to consider placing a statement piece or small accents – like splashes of bold colour. One of the easiest ways to incorporate this is to do it through draperies, window blinds and shades. Some of the shades that bring some excitement into the room are navy blue, hunter green, raspberry, deep red and burnt orange

Less is more

2019 will say hello to furnishings that are smart, multi-functional, petite yet stylish and can adapt to different spaces and needs. We are predicting a huge demand for modernized versions of multi-purpose furniture and furnishings such as Foldable beds, ottomans, etc. The key here is to think out of the box and incorporate items that are great conversation starters, practical and simplify your home and interiors.

Geometric patterns

Geometric patterns are becoming increasingly popular. Over-sized patterns combined with bold colors add interest and contemporary flair to any interior space. Even the most minimal of rooms can boast of this pattern. A chic and easy way to incorporate this trend into your space is by adding throw pillows, rugs, cylindrical vases, mirrors, wall hangings and a lot more

The Fifth Wall

A sure way to set the home apart and add a sense of whimsical character is by taking advantage of the fifth wall – the floor. Area rugs available in all sorts of shapes and sizes are just the perfect thing you need to dress up your floor. To highlight a specific area on the floor, place an illuminating floor lamp which also acts as a decorative element, or add some decorative floor seating options such as floor cushions, poufs which are available in a range of patterns and colours to let the look of your floor speak for itself.

2019 is all about showcasing your own individuality and personality through your home. Visit Western Furniture to take inspiration on revamping your space.