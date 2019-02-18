Employers need more from their people than ever before if they are to stay relevant and competitive. And similarly, employees expect – even demand – more from the organizations they work for. Now, a global survey of 5,000 human resources professionals and hiring managers, combined with behavioural data analysis, conducted by LinkedIn has revealed the four trends most likely to affect the next few years of your career.

The term “soft skills” hardly does justice to the complex combination of capabilities it describes: empathy, emotional intelligence, creativity, being able to collaborate and communicate, to name but a few.

While they’ve never been the stuff of MBAs and PhDs, soft skills are now more important than ever. So much so that 80% of those surveyed by LinkedIn say they are growing in importance to business success, while 89% highlighted a lack of soft skills among bad hires at their organization.

This tallies with one of the observations of the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2018, which describes the importance of “non-cognitive soft skills (that enable) people to leverage their uniquely human capabilities.”

The challenge for employers, however, is that soft skills can be hard to identify in the recruitment process. It’s often only when someone is in-post that soft skills become evident or their absence is revealed. The unstructured, pre-hire assessment of soft skills is a significant problem, with 68% telling LinkedIn the main way they assess them is by picking up on social cues in interviews.

That’s an approach that relies on the interviewee presenting an authentic version of themselves, unaffected by interview nerves or excitement, and on the interviewer being a reliable interpreter of social cues. Employers might need to start formalizing their approach to soft skills assessments, by having a clear idea of what skills they need, then using AI tools to analyse the extent to which candidates have those skills.

Work: Your flexible friend

Not that long ago, being able to work from home was rare – and was seen as a huge perk. These days, it’s far more common.