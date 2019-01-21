“Kempinski Concertini” Kicks Off, Aimed at Showcasing Dubai’s Young Musicians Talents

To celebrate Dubai’s vibrant culture and rising musical stars, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has launched Kempinski Concertini, a series of mini-concerts which debuted at the hotel yesterday. Once a month, the hotel’s Lobby Lounge will be transformed into a beautiful stage for young artists to perform their talent and impress audiences with virtuoso interpretations of works by celebrated composers including Bach, Mozart, Schubert, Strauss, Beethoven and Debussy.

The first Kempinski Concertini event took place yesterday, 20th January and featured a magical performance by Imogen O’Connor, of Jumeirah College, on the recorder.

Imogen has been a GEMS Aspiring Young Musician of the Year finalist, and in the coming weeks she will compete in both the 2019 GEMS Young Musician of the Year competition as well as the prestigious Young Musicians of the Gulf in Bahrain.

“We are very excited to bring to life the Kempinski Concertini in Dubai – which inherently aims to use music to connect cultures and our communities,” said Slim Zaiane, General Manager, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. “Kempinski Concertini will shine a light on the next generation of musicians and give them a platform to showcase their incredible skills in a prestigious yet relaxed environment. These talented artists are full of life and extremely passionate for their music and we are honoured to support them at this very important stage in their lives.”

Kempinski Concertini is a free-to-attend musical event that will run on a monthly basis from 6pm, with the next concert taking place on the 10th of February. Dubai’s residents are encouraged to grace the Lobby Lounge and be a part of something special.

