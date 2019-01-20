Dubai Investments Park, the wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, has announced that total built-up warehouse, office and commercial unit space sub-leased at Dubai Investments Park passed the 5 million sq. ft mark in 2018, with major names from a variety of industries among the wide range of businesses that chose DIP, the Middle East region’s unique integrated, commercial, industrial, and residential community, as home last year.

Kingspan Insulation, the sustainable building solutions provider behind major Middle East projects such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Atlantis The Palm and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Saudi Arabia, invested in a 538,000 sq. ft plot opposite their current operations in DIP 2 in 2018, to create a larger manufacturing facility to serve the Middle East construction market. Their current facility already measures over 86,000 sq. ft and offers a 75 million sq. ft production capacity of insulation board.

Clima Uno, the renowned air conditioning firm, now operates from a purpose-built facility which spans over 100,000 sq. ft and manufactures air handling units, fan coil units, energy recovery ventilators and ecology units of European grade for local and regional HVAC contractors.

Golden Sands Laundry, part of AA Al Moosa Enterprises, recently unveiled its 158,229 sq. ft industrial laundry facility capable of washing 150 tonnes and handling 200 pick-up and delivery trips per day on a 24-hour, 365 days-per-year operation.

These are just three examples of the businesses that signed up or re-leased at DIP last year, in a community that includes light to medium industrial units working in F&B, safety glass manufacturing, storage and goods distribution, electrical and electronic appliances, as well as stocking and distribution.

Omar Al Mesmar, General Manager of DIP, said: “Over the past 19 years, DIP has played a pivotal role in attracting companies and industries from across the region and the globe, helping Dubai become the preferred destination for both investors and end-users. The volume of leases in 2018 was highly encouraging and evidence of DIP’s consolidated growth plans.”

The ‘City within a City’ also expanded its residential offering in 2018, with Lootah Real Estate Development holding a groundbreaking ceremony for The Edge, a residential offering of 103 units on the Ewan Residences development. DIP is a thriving community, with over 12,000 residential units and 90,000 residents as well as six schools and five operational hotels.

DIP is a sought-after business destination with over 20 million sq. ft of office space, 18 showrooms and a large space for staff accommodation. DIP offers a wide array of warehousing, storage, and commercial facilities for small-, medium-, and large-sized enterprises.