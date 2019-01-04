Dubai Shopping Festival Weekend Surprises

Concluding the second weekend of the six “Weekend Surprises”; a new initiative by Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, revealed the third exclusive deal of the weekend as one of America’s best shoe makers, Steve Madden.

For one day only on Saturday 5 January, shoe lovers are invited to visit the brand’s City Centre Deira store to enjoy a “buy one, get one free” offer across the whole collection until stocks last! Starting 10am tomorrow, shoppers can discover the latest assortment of Steve Madden shoes, boots, sandals and handbags and step into the new season in style while making huge savings.

Dubai Shopping Festival’s “Weekend Surprises” boasts a list of local and international brands offering an exclusive deal on a specific day and shopping location every weekend until 2 February 2019.