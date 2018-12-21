Telehealth: Why To Choose Online Therapy

While everyone knows how important it is to take care of your physical health, many of us ignore our mental health. There are many reasons for this such as being embarrassed, fear, stigma, high costs, and the lack of mental health care providers. No matter what the reason for ignoring your mental health, it is time to stop. Ignoring those problems will not make them go away. In fact, it will usually make things worse if not treated. We are going to look at the reasons you may not seek treatment and how online therapy can help.

What is Online Therapy?

First of all, let’s discuss what online therapy actually is for those of you who do not know. There are many names for it such as telemental health, etherapy, video therapy, telephone counseling, and a lot more. However you say it, the basic idea is that you can get therapy or counseling from home or wherever you may be with the use of a smart phone, telephone, tablet, Ipad, laptop, or computer. You can chat live with video chat, talk in real time on the phone, chat on any type of instant messaging or texting, email, or use video conferencing.

Whichever you are most comfortable with and have access to, you can use that choice.

Convenience

One of the best reasons for choosing online therapy is because it is so much more convenient for everyone. You do not have to set an appointment and be there at any certain time. You can contact your therapist at any time of day, wherever you are, and they will typically answer you within a few minutes to a few hours. You will not have to find a babysitter, get a ride, or even get dressed if you don’t want to. Just grab your phone or other electronic internet device and you are able to tell your therapist whatever it is you need to tell them, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Less Expensive

Not only is it easier but it is cheaper as well. The cost of traditional face to face therapy is approximately $250 to $500 per hour while online therapy is $40 to $70 per week. Yes, per week, not per hour. And that includes unlimited text, chat, and all other communication. Traditional therapy gives you that one hour and if you have anything else to share, you have to make another appointment, which may be weeks or months away. The reason it is cheaper is because the therapists do not have to pay for office space, employees, and other office expenses so they share that savings with you.

Effectiveness

Many people believe that online therapy is not as effective as traditional therapy but that is not true. In fact, studies have shown that not only is it just as good, but it is also increasing the number of people who seek help, making it more effective than traditional therapy. The reasons for this are many. For example, those who have PTSD or other types of anxiety disorders have trouble being around a lot of people or going out in public so being able to have therapy from the comfort of your own home makes it much more attractive to those who would typically not get help. Those with severe depression sometimes have trouble just getting out of bed on some days, so online therapy is a lifesaver for them.

Mental Illness Stigma

For those who are embarrassed or afraid to get help or are worried about the stigma of mental illness, online therapy is excellent. Read more about these services from BetterHelp.com. You don’t have to worry about being seen going into a therapist’s office or have your employer see the therapy bill on your insurance. And for those who are afraid to talk to someone in person about their thoughts and feelings, any of the options that online therapy offers make it much easier. Whether you have depression, anxiety, or any other mental health concern, you can get help from a therapist online without even having to leave the house. Talk to one of the therapists today so you can start feeling better.

*About The Author: Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health- related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.