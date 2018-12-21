Festive Activities across Dubai’s Shopping Malls

Santa is in town and his sleigh is brimming with vibrant family shows, exclusive activities, the trendiest seasonal fashion and lifestyle collections and unbeatable offers for visitors of Mall of the Emirates, City Centres, My City Centres and Matajer malls in the UAE all month.

The festive spirit adorns the shopping malls as they welcome residents and tourists for a cheerful season of shopping, dining and spending precious time with their loved ones making unforgettable memories. Mall of the Emirates, City Centres, My City Centres and Matajer malls in the UAE have transformed into a magical world with bright, twinkling lights, glittering baubles and festive motifs hanging from the ceiling. Massive festive trees decorated with pretty ornaments will create an enchanting ambiance for families, who can share their great hashtag moments on social media.

Children can get up close and personal with Santa, share their wishes for the season, take pictures with his elves and receive goodies and candy from him in the special traditional grotto from December 10-25 at Mall of the Emirates, December 14-25 at City Centre Deira, December 16-25 at City Centre Me’aisam, and December 16-25 at My City Centre Al Barsha. Children meeting Santa at City Centre Me’aisam will also receive a complimentary Magic Planet card during this period.

Mall of the Emirates

Prepare to be mesmerised by dazzling costumes, eccentric style and rocking music in a bespoke show Season Shopping Spectacular exclusively created for Mall of the Emirates visitors this season. The mall will come alive with professional performers who will showcase the latest seasonal wear in a quirky production from December 11-22. Shoppers will also get to experience Mall of the Emirates popular Hands Free service between the shows through interactive stunts. Performers dressed as bellman will be spreading smiles by surprising shoppers and assisting them in carrying their shopping bags so that they can enjoy their time at the mall carefree.

If they want it, Mall of the Emirates has it. With more than 630 stores where you’ll find everything from one-of-a-kind pieces at Berluti, D&G, Elie Saab, Fendi, HND, Hermes, Jimmy Choo, Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford, Harvey Nichols – Dubai and Marc Jacobs to educational toys and fun kits at LEGO, American Girl and Hamleys at amazing deals, gifting has never been more pleasurable. Mall of the Emirates also offers the latest electronics at Jumbo, Sharaf DG, and Emax and the most stylish home décor and houseware at Maison Du Monde, Marina Home, & Crate & Barrel. If you can’t decide what to get your family and friends this season, gift them a Mall of the Emirates GiftCard to splurge on their favourite brands. What’s more, with every purchase of an AED 750 GiftCard, shoppers will receive a Snow Park pass from Ski Dubai.

City Centre Mirdif

The family lifestyle destination has brought the ultimate North Pole adventure for visitors, young and old, this season with Outdoors – the Winter Wonderland edition. Strap on those ice skates and enjoy a chilly winter in the desert on the ice-skating rink and snow park. Make snow angels, hide behind igloos, interact with cute penguin and polar bear figures or unwind near the faux fireplace in the cosy winter chalet with some hot chocolate and good conversation that will transport you to a heart-warming cabin in the Alps. City Centre Mirdif will also be hosting movie nights for residents and tourists to sit back, dine and have a magical escape right here in the city.

That’s not all. Visitors who shop for AED 1,500 at City Centre Mirdif can win an AED 5,000 worth Mall GiftCard daily this festive season too!

City Centre Deira

Santa and his friends are set to amaze with a special performance, especially for City Centre Deira’s young guests. Get ready to go ‘HO HO HO’ with the dynamic troupe of beautiful dancers, Reindeers, Ginger Man and The Elf straight from the North Pole from December 15-25. There will be four 20 minutes shows at 3:30pm, 6:00pm, 7:30pm, 9:30pm daily.

Don’t know what to get your loved ones this season? City Centre Deira’s Mall GiftCard is the perfect surprise for any festive occasion. Get them an AED 600 GiftCard to shop at their favourite stores and City Centre Deira will add to the magic of the season by gifting you 2 VOX Cinema tickets.

City Centre Me’aisam

City Centre Me’aisam visitors can rejoice. Backyard, the mall’s favourite retail and food pop up has been extended until the end of the month. The Backyard will take the form of Santa’s village with gleaming ornaments and a festive tree to celebrate the season. Children can join the amusing HO HO HO festive parade daily, while those with a creative streak can participate in the festive-themed workshops, including gingerbread decoration sessions from December 16-25.

My City Centre Al Barsha

The mall will host festive-themed workshops for children from December 21-25.

City Centres – Northern Emirates

City Centre Fujairah and City Centre Ajman have pulled out all the stops for grand festive entertainment for the entire family. Sing along to an upbeat holiday playlist and shake a leg with the delightful carnival troupe dressed up as festive trees, deer and other endearing festive characters at City Centre Ajman from December 20-29 and City Centre Fujairah from December 20-24.

City Centre Fujairah has also brought back its popular larger-than-life Snakes and Ladders boardgame for visitors to have an engaging time with friends and family during the winter break. A massive snakes and Ladders boardgame with vibrant gridded squares, colourful snakes and ladders will be spread out near the food court. To participate, all visitors need to do is shop for AED 200 and redeem their receipts for player tokens. Players will then be invited to roll the big dice and make their way up the grid trying to avoid squares with snakes to win instant prizes.

City Centre Ajman’s ‘Fun Factory’ will continue to host a plethora of activities daily for children of all ages and adults during the festive season. Video games have been set up for teenagers who want to take on friendly gaming challenges, while younger children can plop on beanbags to enjoy the cartoons and animated movies. Kids can get active and jump around in the ‘Playtime Corner’, which has been fitted out with slides and a soft playground. For little artists,

City Centre Ajman has organised special arts and crafts workshops that will keep them engaged for hours. Millennials can ditch their phones for a few hours to spend time with friends and family playing air hockey, foosball and billiards.

Additionally, customers who shop for AED 200 can enter a draw and be one of two shoppers to win Mall GiftCards worth AED 50,000 each from November 15 until December 31. The draw will take place on January 1