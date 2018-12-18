Together, we all stand stronger: partnerships with other businesses are extremely valuable for on-demand

Strategic collaborations with other companies are paramount for tech-driven startups. Partnerships help improving business outcomes, discovering bright solutions, and facilitating the way innovations are adopted in everyday life.

The reality of the startup-era has shown us that long-established companies, along with banks and governmental institutions are often willing to partner with tech-driven pioneers. Startups are full of energy and provide unconventional solutions for the long-existing problems — this makes them fatally attractive for “older” market players.

Many experts see partnerships as an ultimate way to unite talents, expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and clear purposes. The whole industry of on-demand is no exception. The main reason of on-demand startups’ existence is making customers experience better, simpler and smoother.

Turns out, this is a perfect ground for collaboration. Whatever your business specifics are — delivery, taxi, roadside assistance, you name it — it’s time to consider teaming up with other businesses having similar goals.

Attract more clients using business collaborations

At Onde, we work primarily with app-based taxi companies like Kaiian (Saudi Arabia) or Tirhal (Sudan). During the years of experience, we’ve noticed that the biggest clients have profited a lot from working together with other local companies. Here’s just a short list of businesses that are “a match made in heaven” for an on-demand mobility company:

The mechanics of such collaboration are rather simple: the mobility provider gives a partner access to its booking system to a company that needs transportation services for their clients on a regular basis. As a result, say, hotels can book a taxi for their guests in a couple of clicks — and be sure the cab coming will provide hotel guests with an excellent experience.

Such partnerships are made really easy within partnership-for-on-demand-business. The partner access feature is accessible to all the companies working with the branded booking apps, and it comes in many shapes and forms so that any partnership needs can be satisfied. As a result, an on-demand taxi company can ensure a constant flow of customers. At the same time, the partner company can guarantee their clients top-quality mobility services.

An app-based taxi company in one Western-European country — let’s name it “App Taxi” to avoid advertising here — has found out that many of their clients are tourists and stay at several popular five-star hotels. Of course, these people loved the exquisite “Polite cab” service provided by App Taxi. So App Taxi decided to become a partner of these hotels.

The company has installed their taxi button at the receptions and ever since the tourists were sure they only get the best taxi services in the city. App Taxi got more clients, and the hotels were proud to provide their guests with a perfect experience. All the parties involved profited from this decision.

Get your business more publicity through partnerships

Partner promotions have proven to be an ideal marketing tool. This works for companies of all sizes, actually. Even Uber doesn’t mind being partners with other brands to get some more buzzword. Consider them collaborating with JUMP, the company working with electric bikes sharing in the US. Uber is even teaming up with local taxi companies in Asia now — and we all remember Uber upholding the policy of “winner-takes-it-all”.

To make a partnership a promotional tool for your on-demand startup, think big. Do not be afraid to stand out brightly — after all, the only things people really memorize for long are the bringt, crazy things. One of our biggest clients, Kaiian, prefers to name it “making a social move”: you need to figure out what businesses are interesting for your clients, then team up with them in a great and bold project — this is the ultimate recipe for publicity success.

The good thing about it is that for many people, seeing two favorite companies teaming up is already a big deal. Make a smart use of it.

App Taxi we’ve mentioned before once decided they want to convert the group of local early adopters, the people open to new tech-driven products and services. To do so, App Taxi started teaming up with design and technology meetups and events every now and again. At every significant event, there was a possibility to hail an App Taxi cab with a special referral code providing a discount. Because early adopters are very often opinion makers in their circles, this made App Taxi really well-known among young people. Behold!

Learn to get the most out of business collaboration

Define the opportunities

The most fundamental thing before initiating a collaboration with some other business is defining the exact challenge the partnership can address, the unique opportunity it will create for both parties.

Here’s a list of questions you can ask yourself, your clients, and potential business partners to figure out the best opportunities:

Is there some experience you can better for the customers? Are still problems unsolved? Whose participation will you need to tackle these challenges?

Are there other businesses targeting the same demographic groups as your company does? Will collaborating with one of them bring both businesses further? Will it enhance the customer experience?

Are there companies providing services complementary to yours?

What are the problems your employees are facing? Is there a local company you can team up with to solve these problems?

The thing is, thinking outside the box is much simpler when you have a clear direction. Defining specific market opportunities is a real guiding star for that matter.

App Taxi has figured out their drivers would enjoy special discounts in certain department stores. This idea resulted in a partnership with two supermarket chains. This partnership offered the employees of App Taxi a fixed discount — and insured the company’s employees went shopping at these supermarkets exclusively. This became a special thing to advertise. As a result, App Taxi has increased the level of employee’s loyalty and attracted more drivers.

Set common goals

A common goal is something that can unite two businesses throughout the cooperation. Setting clear goals also helps to communicate the essence of the partnership to the employees and clients.

Shared goals often come from having the same values and beliefs, the same vision of the future. Having the aims determined is something simply helping to focus on what’s really important for all the parties of the collaboration.

In the same partnership between App Taxi and supermarket chains, common goals were defined clearly. App Taxi wanted to make the life of their employees’ community better — of course, after the employees were sure to stay at the company and remain loyal to it. The supermarkets wanted to attract loyal clients. The common goal was nourishing loyalty for both parties. Given that, the further details of the partnership were easy to settle.

Communicate clearly

Business partnerships can be like families. And just as in a family, communicating clearly is a key to a productive relationship, a pleasure for all the people involved.

Both internal and external communication is essential for the creative process. Personal attitude, regular meetings and mutual updates really ensure the companies understand each other and stay on the same page. It sounds a bit soppy, but the truth is that the energy of positive, solution-oriented communication simply boosts creativity and innovation — and those do result in business growth.

App Taxi (really, it’s the last time we’re mentioning them!) has once met another prominent startup at a tech conference. This other company was making electric bikes. They’ve talked and they’ve talked and they’ve discussed their vision on transportation and the future of on-demand. This resulted in a collaboration that made electric bikes rental in the city really user-friendly: now it was possible to rent a bike via the App Taxi app. What was merely a networking chit-chat at a conference became a serious negotiation, and a beautiful service has emerged from it.

Define the terms of commitment

Before starting to implement any of the ideas created — and even before starting to brainstorm on common ideas — define the level of commitment you expect from each other. Defining clear terms and conditions of a partnership is the way to avoid misunderstandings and unrealistic expectations towards each other.