200 assessors from different nationalities underwent three comprehensive interactive workshops

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, Dubai Quality Group is pleased to announce the 2nd cycle of UAE Innovation Award 2019 to spread innovation in the UAE private sector. The UAE Innovation Award winners will be announced at a special ceremony during February 2019, coinciding with the UAE Innovation Month.

Dubai Quality Group is now accepting submissions till the 20th December 2018 from the profit entities in various industries such as Health & Wellbeing, Education & Learning, Energy & Utility, Technology & Communication, Transport, Social & Community Development, Retail & Consumer Goods, Financial Services, Heritage, Art & Culture, Sports & Recreation, Real Estate & Construction, Manufacturing, Tourism & Hospitality, and Professional Services, Marketing & Media, NGO & Non-Profit etc.

It has been an exciting journey since launching the first cycle of UAE Innovation award last year, all the way till where the award is today – announcing the most outstanding companies when it comes to fostering a culture of Innovation. The UAE Innovation Award is the latest initiative by Dubai Quality Group: a non-profit organization set up in 1994 to promote Excellence & Innovation in the region. The Award aims to support UAE National Innovation Strategy to promote innovation culture throughout private sector organizations in the UAE and to raise the level of innovative practices and strengthen organizations’ innovation capabilities to create sustainable value for their customers and build a strong network of Innovation professionals and qualified assessors.

Dubai Quality Group organized three intensive workshops, to training 200 assessors from different nationalities for the award. The interactive workshop conducted by the award technical advisor Dr. Kasim Kanakri (CEO, Team Power International) covered the innovation model around which the award criteria have developed, as well as an in-depth discussion about the award criteria, scoring & assessment process. Also, DQG organized an award awareness session for the upcoming participants in the award. The session discussed the extensive award framework, criteria, and guidelines for submission.

At the close of the submission period, the team of qualified independent assessors will assess and review the submission documents, assessing companies’ innovation levels against the three major award criteria of Innovation Capabilities, Innovation Drivers and Innovation Results, under the governance of judging committee members. Will award the participants from 1 to 5 stars based on scores achieved.

UAE Innovation Award framework & criteria have been developed to assess the overall innovation maturity level of private sector companies while the comprehensive feedback report will help companies to identify their innovation strengths and performance gaps. By spreading innovation culture throughout the private sector, the UAE Innovation award will greatly contribute to the achievement of the national innovation strategy aimed at making the UAE one of the most innovative nations in the world.

Fatma Buti Al Mheiri, Chairman of Dubai Quality Group, stated: “With the wise guidance of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE & Ruler of Dubai, who has identified innovation to be the way forward to ensure sustainable growth and development to improving the country’s competitive position globally by 2071. Dubai Quality Group launched the UAE Innovation Award under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, to highlight the significance & role of innovation in building better opportunities for the future. The UAE Innovation Award is focusing on the private sector, and it differs from other awards by its scope and objectives.”

She added “The UAE Innovation Award is one of the new strategic initiatives introduced by the Dubai Quality Group Board of Directors, The award framework and criteria have been designed based on world-class Innovation concepts and best practices, and will be a great tool for companies to assess and raise their innovation maturity. By spreading innovation culture throughout the private sector, the UAE Innovation award will greatly contribute to the achievement of the national innovation strategy aimed at making the UAE one of the most innovative nations in the world.

Last year winners of the 1st Cycle were; Borouge Pte Ltd the 5-star winner, Dubai Cable Company (Private) Limited, Emirates Global Aluminium, Global Food Industries, and The Emirates Group the 4-star winners, Emirates NBD and the ENTERTAINER the 3-star winners, Aster Pharmacies Group LLC, British Orchard Nursery, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, and Mashreq Bank the 2-star winners.

For Submission and further information, contact Ms. Femina via email femina@uaeinnovationaward.org