Emaar Hospitality Group Presents ‘Expo 2020 Hotel of the Future’

Emaar Hospitality Group presented a special case study at HITEC Dubai today highlighting its latest innovations in digitalization that will set a new benchmark for the hospitality sector.

What will the hotel of the future be like in Dubai? Speaking at the HITEC conference, Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said, “Emaar Hospitality Group has paved the way for creating an innovative hospitality landscape in Dubai, offering a range of experiences, from luxury to contemporary midscale. We aim to be the most innovative hospitality company and are excited to meld the best of technology with the warmth of human touch. The future of our industry is being defined by the all-encompassing digital transformation. Over the past year we have introduced a series of digital innovations that cover all the touch points focused on enhancing the guest experience. Continuing our journey, we look forward to showing the best that technology and human ingenuity has to offer at Expo 2020.”

Frank Wolfe CAE, CEO of HFTP, said, “Expo 2020 is driving growth in Dubai as the emirate aims to complete 160,000 hotel rooms in time to welcome an additional five million visitors during the event. In preparation of the expected 25 million visitors the city has made unprecedented investments in its infrastructure and hospitality sector to cater for the influx of travellers. The hotel industry is going through a period of unparalleled changes. As in other parts of the world, technology is playing a crucial role in the future of hospitality industry while propelling Dubai’s transition to a knowledge-based economy by 2021. It is exciting to see at HITEC Dubai how Emaar Hospitality Group’s is leading the way with industry-first digital transformation initiatives aimed at enhancing the guest experience and operational excellence.”

HITEC Dubai 2018, the Middle East’s largest hospitality technology exhibition and conference, is endorsed by Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM). Co-produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) and Naseba, this year’s expo, which is taking place at the Madinat Jumeirah Dubai from 5-6 December, is showcasing innovative solutions from the world’s leading hospitality technology providers.