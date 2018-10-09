Mall of the Emirates is hosting the ninth edition of ‘World of Fashion’ from October 9 to 13 as it shines the limelight on the Autumn/Winter season. The five-day event invites fashion lovers to mingle with international and regional style experts, listen in on live celebrity interviews and presentations, sit front row at stylish shows and learn more about the fast-paced industry during insightful talks and showcases.

Mark your fashion calendars for these signature events held exclusively at Mall of the Emirates:

House of Bazaar

The mall’s iconic fashion event will be home to House of Bazaar. The city’s most beautiful pop up address invites visitors on a journey through a redesigned pop up installation entering curated rooms of fashion, beauty and wellness. Inside each room industry experts will present an inspirational look into what is trending this season. The new contemporary structure reflects the latest in architecture and interior design seamlessly connected with technology and will have a new room dedicated to stylish living. Visitors can expect house calls from international and regional celebrities, style experts and fashion insiders.

House of Bazaar is from October 9 – 13 in the mall’s Central Galleria.

Mall of the Emirates is set to host the Brazilian supermodel and fashion designer Alessandra Ambrósio on October 11. Guests at the World of Fashion will hear everything from Alessandra’s rise to global success on the runway, and her modelling tips to her picks for the season and beauty hacks.

World of Fashion schedule:

House of Bazaar – Regional Fashion Icons Show

October 9th at 7pm

Mall of the Emirates’ Central Galleria

The region’s most influential fashion icons, Jessica Kahawaty, Karen Wazen, Nadia Hassan, Mr Moudz and more bloggers from the region, will take the stage for an exclusive runway show.

House of Bazaar – live conversation with renowned nutritionist Yalda and wellness expert Dalia Dogmoch Soubra

October 10th at 12pm

Mall of the Emirates’ Central Galleria

House of Bazaar – live conversation with Alessandra Ambrosio

Oct 11th at 7pm

House of Bazaar – Children’s garden party and fashion show

October 12th at 4:30pm

House of Bazaar – Interiors & Technological Trends powered by Samsung

October 13th at 5:15pm

SIMPLY Dubai

Back for the third year, SIMPLY Dubai, returns exclusively to Mall of the Emirates with headline international guests and regional influencers. The premier US-based conference, launched exclusively for the region during World of Fashion 2016, is a meeting of digital and creative minds. Headlining this year are two keynote speakers, stylist to the stars, Law Roach and international Makeup Artist, Lilit Caradanian. Guests will hear how the style icons and digital savvy entrepreneurs made their way in the industry. New to this year’s event are male influencers that will take the stage to shed light on their own fashion experiences and share advice, as well as VIP one-on-one styling sessions, live demonstrations and workshops. Hot topic ‘modest fashion’ will be one of the key highlights of this year’s talks as influencers owning the trend will discuss the style and what they think we should expect next. SIMPLY Dubai is on October 11, at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, from 10am to 6pm – tickets available on http://www.simply-inc.com/dubai

What is World of Fashion?

World of Fashion is Mall of the Emirates’ annual Autumn/Winter fashion event

It is the host of our signature experiences: the House of Bazaar and SIMPLY Dubai

The 9th edition of World of Fashion features 9 signature events over five days

Focus on trending categories including fashion, beauty, wellness, junior and design



What are the key dates to remember?

House of Bazaar is from October 9th – 13th

SIMPLY Dubai is on October 11th

Shop AW’18 collections in stores and win big from Sept 25th – Oct 25th

Who is the international celebrity, Alessandra Ambrósio?

Alessandra Ambrósio is a Brazilian super model model and actress. Ambrosio is known for her work with Victoria’s Secret and was chosen as the first spokesmodel for the company’s PINK line. Ambrosio was a Victoria’s Secret Angels from 2000 to 2017 and has modelled for brands such as Next, Armani Exchange, Christian Dior, and Ralph Lauren.

Is the House of Bazaar open to the public?

Yes, we welcome everyone to see inside the House of Bazaar on Friday 12th and Saturday 13th of October

Do the public need to buy tickets to enter the House of Bazaar?

Entrance to the House of Bazaar is free for the public on Friday 12th and Saturday 13th October

Where is SIMPLY Dubai held?

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Who will be at SIMPLY Dubai?

Two keynote speakers, stylist to the stars, Law Roach and international Makeup Artist, Lilit Caradanian.

How can people attend SIMPLY Dubai?

Tickets to SIMPLY Dubai available on http://www.simply-inc.com/dubai

Where can people get news and updates about World of Fashion?

Visitors can stay up to date with the mall’s events throughout World of Fashion by downloading the Mall of the Emirates mobile app. The app gives exclusive access to events, tickets, trends, photo galleries, House of Bazaar and SIMPLY Dubai. An added feature on the app this year, customers can view products that featured inside the House of Bazaar from their phones and click to show interest to purchase.