Dubai International airport (DXB) set a new world record, welcoming 8.37 million customers in August, which was also the second consecutive month that the airport’s passenger volume crossed the eight-million mark.

“It’s another milestone for Dubai Airports as we continue to break records and set the bar even higher,” Dubai Airports’ Paul Griffith said.

The new passenger count surpassed the airport’s previous record of 8.23 million recorded during the same month last year.

This year, DXB recorded an average monthly traffic of 7.5 million, putting the airport ahead of its nearest rival, London Heathrow, which stands at a 6.29 million monthly average.

DXB managed to lower queue times despite the increase in passenger volume – 44 percent lower compared to August last year – through its smart gate technology that eased passengers through immigration. It has also installed a new operations nerve center that uses big data to improve airport efficiency.