University of Balamand Dubai Set to Open September in DIP

Dubai Investments PJSC [DFM: DIC], the leading, diversified investments company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has announced that the new campus of its wholly-owned subsidiary University of Balamand Dubai [UOBD] is fully complete and ready to welcome students effective September 2018.

The UOBD campus, spread across 8,000 square meters in Dubai Investments House in Dubai Investments Park [DIP], offers the most-modern classrooms, three laboratories for science subjects and one laboratory for engineering, faculty and administrative offices. The campus, equipped to accommodate 1,200 students, will be the first university in DIP.

The orientation of the 2018-19 cohort will be held on August 26 at 10am. During the event, attendees will meet fellow students as well as faculty members and will also have the chance to explore the campus and its facilities.

Regular classes for the fall semester will commence from September 2, 2018.

Dr Walid Moubayed, CEO and Vice-Chancellor of UOBD, said: “UOBD is set to open its doors to world-class education right here in the UAE. Through its high-quality educational programs and proven expertise over the past three decades, the University aims to provide a modern and holistic educational environment for students in the UAE and region.”

Licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education, UOBD offers undergraduate Bachelor of Science [B.S.] programs in Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. All programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation [CAA], a government-run institutional licensure and degree accreditation department of MOE.

UOBD also offers Bachelor of Arts [B.A.] in English Language and Literature and Professional Teaching Diploma. All degrees are based on the American model of higher education.

UOBD also plans to introduce Entrepreneurship, Healthcare Management and Risk Management & Insurance specialties for the 2019-20 academic year, and the Architecture Studies, Graphic and Interior Design in 2020-21.

To enhance exchange of information and ideas, the campus is equipped with a state-of-the-art library on Level 2. With the support of dedicated librarians, students will have access to print and digital collections containing over 350,000 volumes and ample learning spaces, from quiet study spaces to group study areas.

The UOBD is the first venture for University of Balamand [UOB] outside of Lebanon, where it operates five campuses. Founded in 1988, UOB is a private, independent educational institution of higher education with over 5,700 students in its rolls across its campuses in Lebanon, which provide 70 undergraduate majors, 55 graduate majors and six post-graduate programs.