Galaxy Note9 Is Now Available For Pre-Order in UAE

Don’t miss your chance to be among the first in the UAE to own the super powerful Galaxy Note9, that is available for pre-order from August 10th till August 24th from major retailers, operators and Samsung brand stores, as well as online.

Customers who pre-order the device will be the first to experience the powerful S-Pen, the enhanced battery and the most powerful camera available amongst other innovative features. In addition to that, they will get the JBL headphones with the 128 GB version and the JBL headphones and JBL Bluetooth speakers with the 512 GB version. However, stocks are limited and pre-orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis – so don’t miss out!

“We are thrilled today to offer consumers a mobile device that is our most powerful yet, aimed for our multitasking lifestyles, with a longer battery life. The Galaxy Note9 is designed to keep up with the most ambitious achievers for whom technology is second nature, and for whom the work place is evolving, with its improved S Pen that can do much more than ever before in addition to its superior camera functionality that offers the best image quality,” said Tarek Sabbagh, Head of IT and Mobile (IM) Division at Samsung Electronics Gulf.

The new Galaxy Note9 boasts a 4,000mAh battery, the largest ever on a flagship Galaxy phone for long-lasting power and two internal storage options –128GB or 512GB with the ability to insert a microSD card. Galaxy Note9’s camera is Samsung’s smartest yet, with advanced noise reduction technology, and a Dual Aperture lens, which adjusts to light just like the human eye. It employs scene optimizer and flaw detection for stunning, lifelike images.

Now with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support, the new S Pen delivers an entirely new way to use the Note. With just a click, it’s now possible to take selfies and group pictures, present slides, play music and videos, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 will be available for pre-order across major retailers, operators and brand stores in the UAE, as well as online. The device is offered in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, with matching S Pen, and Ocean Blue with a Pearl Yellow S Pen.

The price of the device will be dependent on memory size: