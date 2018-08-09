RAKEZ Academic Zone Welcomes University of Stirling

RAKEZ Academic Zone, a flourishing hub for education institutions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has welcomed the United Kingdom’s (UK) University of Stirling to its dynamic learning ecosystem.

Launched in partnership with the global education company, Planet CORE Education, The University of Stirling is one of the top 450 universities in the world by QS Rankings. It joins a number of accredited educational institutions at RAKEZ Academic Zone, including the University of West London, the University of Bolton, Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology, École Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL), Swiss Business School, and Birla Institute of Technology, among others.

Commenting on its continued partnership with RAKEZ Academic Zone, Managing Director of Planet Core Education, Velanand, said: “The University of Stirling is not the first institution that we have established in RAKEZ Academic Zone. There’s Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), for example, which has been operating since 2005. This institute has quickly built a permanent presence in the country with the help of the zone and we’re absolute that the University of Stirling will experience the same rate of growth. Our experience with RAKEZ Academic Zone has been very positive with their simplified branch set-up procedures as well as the range of solutions they offer to educational providers.”

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome the University of Stirling to the growing family of universities, schools and colleges we have at RAKEZ Academic Zone. Within the UK, it has earned a reputation for excellence in a number of key areas, which I believe will make a significant contribution to Ras Al Khaimah’s education ecosystem and enrich the community within our Academic Zone.”

The University of Stirling’s RAK Campus will offer the university’s flagship undergraduate and postgraduate management school programmes, such as BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance, BSc (Hons) in Management, MSc in Investment Analysis and MSc in Finance when it opens its doors in September 2018.

“Our mission at RAKEZ Academic Zone is to bring in qualified academic and education institutions to Ras Al Khaimah that will help raise the educational standards in the emirate. We have been successfully doing this by implementing new higher education and academic rules and regulations, as well as quality assurance via internationally recognised agencies. All of these are being done to oversee the education sector in the emirate and ensure that the academic programmes offered in our community are nothing but excellent. Therefore, it is really great and rewarding to see the zone come to life. In just a short span, we have gathered high-quality institutions from various countries that offers truly world-class degree,” said Jallad.