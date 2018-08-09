Be Mindful of These Hidden Moving Costs in UAE

While the change in your rent or mortgage payments might have the biggest impact on your budget, small additional costs associated with your move can also really add up. What’s more, these moving costs often remain hidden until you are in the middle of the moving process. Some of the hidden costs can break your bank if you don’t consider them while preparing your budget.

This guide by ServiceMarket, an online marketplace for local and international moving services, can help you budget accurately for your move.

Utilities connections: You will have to disconnect your previous utility connections and get new ones for the home you are moving to. To set up your Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) account, you will have to pay a connection fee of AED 110 and a refundable security deposit of AED 2,000 if you are moving to an apartment and AED 4,000 for a villa. Keep in mind that 5% of your monthly rent will be added to your bill every month, so you should expect to see an increase in your bills if you are moving to a more expensive home. You will also have to transfer your Etisalat/Du account, which costs AED 100. Don’t forget that you will have to clear all of your outstanding bills before your disconnect your previous utility connections.

Ejari and real estate fees: Registering your tenancy contract with Ejari costs AED 195. If you hired a real estate agency to help you with finding a home, then you will have to pay them a fee, which is usually between 1% and 5% of the rent. Your landlord will also ask you to pay 5% of the total rent amount as security deposit. Even though it is refundable, your landlord might keep some or all of it if you don’t return the home in its original condition.

Temporary storage: If you are moving to smaller home and need time to figure out what to do with some of your belongings, then you might need a temporary storage unit. A self-lockable storage unit of 3 cubic meters (CBM) would cost between AED 265 and AED 350. Shared storage units have more affordable rates of AED 120 to AED 199 per CBM.

Moving services: The average cost of moving from a 2BR apartment to another 2BR apartment in Dubai is AED 1500-2800. However, the cost depends on a number of factors such as the volume of your belongings and what services you want from your moving company in the UAE. For example, the moving cost is likely to be higher if the movers will have to climb stairs or carry too many bulky items. Many people make the mistake of just hiring the cheapest movers and packers without giving much through to their reputation or the services included in the moving quote. Inexperienced and non-professional moving companies can cause delays and the likelihood of your belongings getting damaged during the moving process also increases, so people who go for the cheapest moving companies often face hefty losses. You can also cut down costs by comparing multiple moving quotes and scheduling your move during off-peak times.

Maintenance & cleaning: While most landlords repaint the home and take care of the major repair work before handing over the keys to tenants, you would probably still have to pay for some maintenance work. Handyman services would be required for a number of tasks such as installing light fixtures and mounting flat-screen TVs. You can hire a handyman for AED 150 per hour. It’s recommended that you should get your home deep cleaned before moving in, which costs around AED 600 for a 2 bedroom apartment. If there’s garden in your villa, then you can expect to pay AED 250 per month for basic garden maintenance. Many people also forget that they might need to repair their old home before they return the keys to the landlord. Your landlord is likely to deduct a hefty amount from your security deposit if you don’t return the home in its original condition. What’s more, you’d probably have to buy some new items like furniture and tailor-made curtains when you move to your new home, so do budget for such expenses as well.

You can save a lot of money and make your move smoother and hassle-free by requesting free quotes from multiple moving companies on ServiceMarket. Be sure to read reviews and compare ratings to find reputable and licensed movers and packers in Dubai.