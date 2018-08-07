Sale is The Magic Word; This Time for Dubai Duty Free

To celebrate Eid Al Adha, Dubai Duty Free has announced a special two-day sale from August 19-20 offering a 20 per cent discount on a wide range of merchandise.

The discount days’ promotion will allow passengers travelling during the upcoming Eid holidays an opportunity to shop at the world’s finest duty free with a 20 per cent discount offer on major categories including perfumes, cosmetics, watches, pens, costume jewellery, precious jewellery, handbags, luggage, sunglasses and ladies, men’s & children’s fashion.

The offer excludes certain categories such as gold, electronics, select watch brands, select perfumes brands, select fashion brands.

Commenting on the upcoming promotion, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “This is a very special time of the year with families travelling as a result of the upcoming Eid Al Adha and we thought this was a good way of joining in the celebrations with them so that our customers can start their holiday break on a high note with great savings.”

The special discount days’ promotion will run at Dubai Duty Free outlets in all terminals and concourses in Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports for all departing, arriving and transiting passengers.

The 20 per cent discount offer also apply to online customers by pre-order or upon collection at the time of payment at Dubai Duty Free shops.

The promotion starts from 00:01 hours of August 19 to 23:59 hours of August 20, 2018 on certain categories. The discount offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions.