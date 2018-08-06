Promo Codes in UAE: A New Coupon Portal Enters The Market

There are many new saving options for citizens in the United Arab Emirates starting with the discount codes and the alphanumeric coupons offered by the main stores in UAE such as Souq, Namshi or Groupon.

Thanks to new technology vouchers donated by real shopping stores or supermarkets for example, these have been replaced by coupons, or better known as promotional codes. These are best known under the words promotional codes since the code is a combination of letters and numbers usable in online stores where you will be able to receive discounts on orders.

Coupon Code UAE is a project by Divergent Ltd, a Bulgarian-based company proposing discount codes on the market. Through the website www.couponcodeuae.com you can use promotional codes offered by online stores in the United Arab Emirates.

“According to the statistics we have on various international markets”, the coupon expert confirms, “the discount code market is deeply evolving and growing.” According to data provided by international affiliate networks like AWIN and Tradedoubler, coupons are an important phenomenon in Asia, the Middle East and South America. “

On all European markets there are giants of international electronic commerce, such as Amazon and Groupon.

In the United Arab Emirates, Souq is the most visited e-commerce site. Indeed, the percentage of users searching for Souq coupons is truly remarkable.

In addition, stores that sell through this market have the opportunity to present coupon promotions to their customers enabling a reduction in the pricing.

The same Groupon online store does not need an introduction. It is undoubtedly the main portal giving low-end products in several global markets, deals and getaways. You can choose from a variety of products available on the brand new market.

Among the most visited stores in UAE are Souq, Namshi, Ounass, Tajawal, Yoox and Asos. To get substantial purchases discounts in the main e-commerce portals in the United Arab Emirates and in over 4000 stores worldwide, do not miss the opportunity to visit Coupon Code UAE ; a real point of reference for all internet visitors in our country.