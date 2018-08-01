Emirates Skywards Expands Loyalty Programme to Include flydubai

Emirates Skywards today replaced flydubai’s frequent flyer programme, OPEN, officially becoming the loyalty programme of Emirates airline and flydubai. The alignment of the loyalty programme now allows Emirates Skywards members to also earn Skywards Miles and Tier Miles when travelling on both airlines. Former OPEN members can enrol into Emirates Skywards to continue earning Miles on flydubai.

The alignment of the loyalty programme for both airlines builds on Emirates and flydubai’s close partnership which includes code-sharing on an extended global route network and several initiatives including commercial, network planning, and airport operations.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of our loyalty programme to now include two airlines- Emirates airline and flydubai. The strategic move will bring even more benefits to our members giving them opportunities to earn and spend Miles on an extended global route network, as well as select privileges on both airlines,” said Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards.

From today, Emirates Skywards members will earn Skywards Miles and Tier Miles on all flydubai flights. Members can also spend Skywards Miles or a combination of cash and Miles to book flydubai flights*, as well as to pay for optional extras such as pre-ordered meals and extra legroom seats.

“We’re bringing together the customers of both airlines under one programme, rewarding their loyalty as they take advantage of the Emirates and flydubai partnership,” said Nahed Al Kheily, Vice President Ancillary Revenue.

Emirates Skywards members can use the flydubai Miles Calculator tool on Emirates website to check how many Miles they will earn for each fare type of their chosen flight.

When travelling on flydubai, Emirates Skywards Silver, Gold and Platinum members will be able to get select benefits regardless of their class of travel including extra baggage allowances and priority check-in at flydubai’s Business Class counters.

New Emirates Skywards members will also receive a first flight bonus when they take their first Emirates or flydubai flight within six months of joining.

The Emirates Skywards programme has been continually evolving to provide members greater opportunity to earn Miles and access rewards across its wide range of flights, travel and lifestyle partners. In the last three months, the programme launched ‘My Family’ to enhance pooling of Miles and gave members increased flexibility in managing their Miles by introducing reduced rates for buying, gifting and transferring of Skywards Miles. Emirates Skywards has also expanded its portfolio with strategic UAE partnerships including Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to launch the Emirates Skywards DIB credit cards and with Emaar Malls to earn Skywards Miles on purchases made at The Dubai Mall.

* All flights operated and marketed by flydubai (with FZ flight number)