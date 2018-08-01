DSS Deal of the Day Is Only for Gentlemen

As part of the ongoing incredible sales of this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises’ (DSS), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, releases the Deal of the Day (DOTD) for tomorrow, Thursday 2nd August.

Men can update their wardrobes with a selection of high quality clothes, shoes and accessories on offer from Roy Robson at Dubai Festival City Mall. On Thursday 2nd August, customers can get 70% off everything in store from 10am until stocks last.

A new promotion for this 21st edition of DSS, Dubai’s annual summer citywide celebration, DOTD boasts a list of local and international brands offering an exclusive deal on a specific day and at a specific shopping location until 4th Augustand from 10am until stocks last. Each day of DSS, DOTD will give savvy shoppers the opportunity to shop until they drop, grabbing bargains on everything from apparel to accessories and cosmetics to high-end homeware.

