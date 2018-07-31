Last Chance To Grab A Bargain With DSS Final Weekend Sale

As Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Dubai’s annual citywide summer celebration, draws to a close, organisers Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), has announced an epic final weekend sale running from the 2nd to 4th August.

With over 680 brands across more than 3,000 outlets participating in the final weekend sale, shoppers will have the last opportunity to enjoy great discounts as retailers introduce knockdown prices in efforts to clear the summer stocks and freshen up offerings ahead of the fall season. Top brand names and global retailers will be taking part in the final weekend sale including GAP, New Yorker, Koton, Steve Madden, ecco, Forever 21, G2000, Carter’s, US Polo Assn, Salsa and Zara, with brands offering an unmissable 25 to 75 per cent off this weekend. Those looking to spruce up their homes should head to Jashanmal Home or Home Box to enjoy huge final savings on a range of home furniture and accessories.

Dubai Summer Surprises is part of Dubai’s annual Retail Calendar that features major retail-based festivals, new season launches, mega sales and exclusive retail experiences and attractions aimed at further enhancing the retail sector, a main contributor towards Dubai’s economy.

DSS is supported by Strategic Partners including Emirates Airlines, The Dubai Mall, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, AW Rostamani Group, Al Futtaim Group (Dubai Festival City), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 1, Dragon Mart 2), Dubai Duty Free, ENOC, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato), Meraas and Etisalat.

People are encouraged to check the website www.dubaisummersurprises.com or follow @DSSsocial for the latest information.