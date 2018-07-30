DED Issues First Licence in Chinese

The Department of Economic Development in Dubai has issued the first license in Chinese and Arabic to one of the investors from the Republic of China. This is in line with the latest strategic partnerships between the UAE and China to strengthen bilateral cooperation in economic, investment and trading sectors.

The issuance of the Chinese licence underlines the Government of Dubai’s goal to provide best services to the Chinese seeking to boost their investments in the Emirate and to encourage global investors to engage in economic activity in Dubai.

The license owner from the Republic of China expressed his happiness on being issued a license in the Chinese language. He said it provides him as well as Chinese dealers with details of trade name, activity and other useful data in their own language.