Samsung Launches Valued Partner Program for Mobile B2B Resellers in UAE

Samsung Gulf Electronics today, announced the launch of The Samsung Mobile Valued Partner Program for Mobile B2B resellers in the UAE. The enhanced program is designed to build shared momentum, empower Samsung’s mobile business partners with innovative technology and solutions, and help them create greater sales opportunities.

Samsung MVP program partners are eligible to receive numerous benefits to help them boost their business prowess. These include financial incentives such as target bonuses, market development funds, promotions, access to online and offline training to enhance sales and technical skills, as well as marketing support including Samsung partner logo, marketing collaterals and Events. The Samsung Mobile Valued Partner program (SMVP) is designed to enhance Business partner’s performance and provide a competitive edge by enabling them to prove their specialty knowledge.

“The pace of mobility in the UAE is among the highest in the world, and competition across the industry has intensified. We believe that our mobile business partners have the potential to become market leaders, and pledge to uphold our commitment to them. The launch of our MVP program aims to further strengthen this relationship,” said Mohammad Gharaibeh, Regional Director, Information and Mobility Enterprise Business Group.

Samsung MVP provides privileged access to Samsung Mobile B2B Academy (SMBA) , that offer both online and offline training modules, with advanced knowledge of Samsung mobile products to enhance partners skills to better meet client’s needs.

For Samsung MBA registration and more information about becoming a Samsung MVP please visit http://mobileb2bacademy.com.