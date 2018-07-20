On The Market: Affordable 2 Bedroom Townhouses in Meydan

During the past two years, townhouses in Meydan have been in high demand. The entire residential area has emerged as most preferred for investment in Dubai, because of its central location and close proximity to the Downtown, DIFC and Academic City. The first thing that springs to mind about Meydan, without a doubt, is the racecourse. But the area is much larger – nearly half of the entire Mohammed bin Rashid City.

In terms of types of properties for investment, there is plenty on offer in Meydan – from ultra luxurious mansions with private swimming pools to tiny studio apartments that are designed in contemporary style.

Property prices in Meydan are neither of the cheapest, nor of the highest in Dubai. You should not expect some “incredible deals,” or 12% guaranteed return on investment, but rather good value for money home buying opportunities.

Townhouses are very popular choice for young people when it comes to setting up their first family home. Unfortunately until now, the affordable townhouses in Dubai have been built mostly in the outskirts of the city. Since 2015, a few property developers have been introducing gated communities comprising of townhouses in Meydan, but their price range is nearly double in comparison to the options we are highlighting here. So far, the lowest price for a 3 bedroom townhouse was approximately 2.5 million, while on the high end it may reach even 5.4 million for a home with four bedrooms.

Now that “affordability“ has become the new driver behind the local real estate industry, property developers are redesigning their luxurious and expensive projects to match the demand of the average people in a need of a home in Dubai.

Therefore, we are able to offer to your attention 2 bedroom townhouses in Meydan with starting price from AED 1.39. And this is not a small home as it stretches over 1,625 sq ft, and it has also a small garden and private parking. There are also a few luxuries incorporated in the design that are usually associated with larger and much more expensive homes. These include maid’s room, walk in closet, patio and balconies in front of each bedroom.

As you can see on the floor plan below, the townhouse comprises of two floors. An open plan living area with modern kitchen corner occupies the entire first floor, while on the upper level are situated two bedrooms, each one en-suite with a bathroom.

If a two bedroom townhouse might be a little small for your preferences, 3 bedroom townhouses are also available for purchase in the same community. Understandably, these homes are larger – 2,032 sq ft. The price is also higher, from 1.75 million. But for a family with two or more children, home with three bedrooms will be definitely far more comfortable.

The larger townhouses are also being build with maid’s room, private parking for two cars and all other features of a modern and comfortable home.



These newly launched gated community comprising of townhouses in Meydan will be completed in the third quarter of 2020. Hence, to buy a home is still relatively easy because the developer offers payment plan which comprises of installments. Forty percent of the total price must be paid during the construction period. The balance should be arranged for at the time of handover in the form of mortgage loan or in cash. You can always pay the total amount upfront, if you prefer to do so.

The first payment is equal to 10% of the total price. At the time of booking, buyers should also provide for 4%Dubai Land Department registration fee in order to obtain Oqood under their names. The next three installments are spread over two years as each one is equal to 10%.

Ideal for young families who want to stay near the center of Dubai, these townhouses in Meydan are easily affordable and there are a few of them still available.

If you might be looking for such home, please enter your contact details below to be contacted by a dedicated real estate consultant who will provide you with comprehensive information.