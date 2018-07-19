Emaar today announced a landmark development that will further strengthen UAE-China relations, coinciding with the historic visit of President Xi Jinping of China to the UAE.

To honour Chinese expatriates in the UAE and further bolster business ties with China, Emaar will develop the Middle East’s largest Chinatown within the retail district of Dubai Creek Harbour, its six-square-kilometre mega-development, only 10 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The retail precinct will occupy a central location within Dubai Creek Harbour – a destination which will be home to the world’s new icon, Dubai Creek Tower, and encompass vibrant lifestyle elements. Set by the Dubai Creek waterway, elegantly designed homes in Dubai Creek Harbour will offer spectacular views of the city’s dramatic skyline, the waterfront and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – home to over 450 animal species and migratory birds, including pink flamingos.

Further strengthening Emaar’s outreach to China, the company also announced that it will open three dedicated pavilions in China – Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, all cities served by direct daily flights to Dubai on Emirates Airline. The three offices will promote tourism, education, trading and investment between UAE and China.

In a third significant announcement, Emaar will expand its premium luxury hotel and serviced residences brand, Address Hotels + Resorts, to China. Discussions are ongoing to develop and operate Address branded hotels in key cities in the country, given the strong appeal and familiarity that the brand enjoys among Chinese tourists.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, said: “The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the UAE is historic and will further strengthen UAE-China relations, underpinned by initiatives such as the UAE-China Week announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

“The UAE and China share strong bilateral trade and cultural relations, which are bolstered by the presence of over 200,000 Chinese citizens who live in the UAE and the hundreds of thousands of Chinese visitors that the nation welcomes annually. The development of the new Chinese retail and lifestyle district at Dubai Creek Harbour – as well as Emaar’s expansion into China, both in property and hospitality – highlight our commitment to the country, and our focus on contributing to the strength and success of UAE-China relations.”

Emaar’s expansion to China complements the ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative announced by President Xi Jinping, in which the UAE will have a significant part to play, in addition to benefiting from the extraordinary development programme. According to estimates by McKinsey, the ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative could potentially cover one-third of the world’s population, one-third of global GDP, and about one-quarter of all goods and services in the global economy.

Emaar’s new China-focused initiatives build on the strong Chinese investment in the UAE as well as the continued growth of Chinese visitors to the country, especially following the visa-on-arrival status granted to Chinese nationals by the UAE in 2016.

China is the fourth largest visitor source market for Dubai, with tourist and business traveller arrivals at 401,000 between January 1 and May 31, 2018, a growth of nine per cent over the same period in 2017. Emaar’s hotels are among the most-preferred by Chinese visitors, given their central location and effortless access to lifestyle destinations such as The Dubai Mall.

Emaar marked the Chinese New Year with a spectacular dragon-themed light and sound show on Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai, and hosted festivities at The Dubai Mall. Downtown Dubai and its attractions including Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and The Dubai Fountain are among the most popular destinations for Chinese visitors.

More details of the dedicated district for Chinese products, featuring the foremost brands from the country as well as global fashion brands that appeal to Chinese tourists, will be revealed over the coming months.