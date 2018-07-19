25% discount on meet & greet service and lounge fees for bookings on 19 July

marhaba, one of the world’s fastest growing passenger services providers, yesterday celebrated its one millionth Dubai customer in 2018. The milestone customer was gifted a special pass valid for unlimited entries to all six marhaba lounges in the UAE for one year. Marking the remarkable milestone, marhaba offers 25% discount on all meet and greet service and lounge fees in Dubai for bookings made on 19 July*.

From fast-track clearance through arrivals or departures to helping with transfers and baggage, marhaba ensures a swift, smooth and safe passage through the two Dubai airports for customers and their family.

Besides its popular meet & greet services, marhaba operates 12 departure airport lounges in five countries inviting travellers to enjoy its excellent international cuisine and relax or catch up with work in a peaceful environment. marhaba’s ever-growing network includes five lounges at Dubai International Airport, two at Singapore Changi Airport, and one each at Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, Geneva Airport, Zurich Airport, Melbourne Airport and Jinnah International Airport (Karachi).

Jyoti Bhagwani, Senior Manager at marhaba services, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the one millionth customer of the year in Dubai. On this special occasion we are offering significant discount on marhaba service fees, allowing customers to avoid the airport rush of summer holidays and enjoy the comforts offered of our lounges at a special price. Our helpful and friendly agents look forward to welcoming both business and leisure travellers at all marhaba airports.”