tlantis the Palm, Dubai will play host venue to stage the 6th Annual of Destination Wedding Planners Congress 2019

Dubai has been announced as the winner of the bid to host the 2019 edition of the biggest annual international gathering of destination wedding industry, the Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress, which is set to take place at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm hotel.

Dubai overcame stiff competition from several countries to win the bid to host the 6th Annual of the Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress, the premier business-to-business networking event in the USD 300 billion global wedding industry.

The DWP Congress, organized by Dubai based QnA Global, has cemented its position as the Best Congress in the World for promoting Destination Wedding Tourism. More than 500 delegates from over 70 countries are expected to attend the three-day conference from March 27th to 29th 2019, to be held in Dubai’s iconic five-star hotel and luxury resort, Atlantis the Palm.

Commenting on the upcoming congress, Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “Dubai already holds a strong appeal for destination weddings, and hosting an event like the Destination Wedding Planners Congress will give us the opportunity to familiarise more of the industry with the city. It will also place Dubai at the forefront of the sector’s development and enable the city’s stakeholders to be involved in discussions about the key issues affecting it and shaping its future.

“The DWP Congress has built a strong reputation for providing a forum for discovery, knowledge exchange and to connect like-minded individuals. We look forward to playing a major role in the success of the 6th annual DWP Congress, and we will work closely with the organizers, host venue and other stakeholders to ensure delegates have the optimum experience.”

Ackash Jain, Director of QnA Global, the organizers of the DWP Congress, said, “It is only fitting that Dubai, the wedding capital of the Middle East, has been chosen to play host to the world’s largest and most important gathering of destination wedding professionals. We received a lot of recommendations from planners around the world to bring the congress to Middle East, having hosted the previous annuals in Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. We are proud to partner with Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) and Atlantis the Palm to host the 2019 annual and look forward to showcasing the best the destination has to offer for luxury weddings to the world’s best destination weddingconnoisseurs.”

“We at Atlantis, The Palm see great value in the Destination Wedding Planners Congress and look forward to welcoming global wedding and events companies to collaborate and develop this important sector during the 2019 event,” comments Ian Renton, Director of Group Sales at Atlantis. “As one of the world’s leading wedding destinations, we have the pleasure of creating unforgettable weddings for couples from all over the world. Attendees of the 2019 congress will be able to experience our unique and diverse offering for luxury weddings including more than 7,000 square metres of impressive indoor and outdoor spaces and various romantic offerings for honeymooners. They will also be able to enjoy culinary excellence in our 23 restaurants and spend time at Aquaventure Waterpark, the number one waterpark in Dubai and the Middle East.”