Key Q2 Travel Trends & Insights For GCC Released

Al Tayyar Strategic Online Business Unit, MENA’s largest homegrown digital travel company which manages two cutting-edge online travel platforms on the web, mobile web and app: Almosafer and tajawal, has enjoyed a successful first half of the year. The business has made significant changes and developments on a product and travel trend level, resulting in its most fruitful Q2 to date.

Thanks to key events such as FIFA World Cup, Eid Al Fitr and the summer travel booking season, the platforms have witnessed a phenomenal growth in the past few months. With 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ Official Ticket-Inclusive Hospitality Packages and travel services across the online platforms in KSA and UAE, 400 football fans from the region booked through the platform to get to Russia. As for the Eid and summer travel booking period, overall bookings increased by 40% compared to the same period last year.

On a product level, there were several developments which contributed to the company’s growth, a key one being the release of the progressive web app, a developed web page that appears to users like a native mobile app, which was one of the quarter’s major success stories. Within only 2 months of its release, conversions on the mobile web increased by 34%.

Key success figures for Q2 include:

40% increase in flight bookings compared to Q2 in 2017

48% increase in hotel bookings compared to Q2 in 2017

32% increase in app downloads compared to Q2 in 2017

Key travel trends for 2018

Top five destinations for travel within the GCC: Dubai, Makkah, Jeddah, Riyadh and Madinah.

Top five travel destinations outside the GCC: Istanbul, London, Cairo, Paris and Sharm El Sheikh

Average room nights increased from four to seven compared to the same period last year

Average spend per room per night increased by $20

Additionally, Al Tayyar Strategic Online Business Unit launched a one-of-its-kind talent accelerator programme in Q2: Jadarah, which is aimed at nurturing Arab youth in the region. In partnership with global digital giants including Facebook, Google, Twitter, Udacity and Amadeus, the team brought to life a 6-month intensive course which will be available to 30 aspirational fresh graduates of Arab origin from September 2018. In the span of just two months, over 1,100 applications were submitted by candidates from top-tier universities across the globe, including Columbia and Sorbonne, as well as esteemed local institutions such as the American University of Sharjah and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

Commenting on the success, Muhammad Chbib, EVP of Al Tayyar’s Strategic Online Business Unit, said: “We are really pleased with the results we have achieved and our continued growth is testament to how hard we work to give our customers the best offering. We are always looking for ways to develop our services and continuously analyse customer needs and behaviours to better meet their needs.”

Al Tayyar Strategic Online Business Unit shows no sign of slowing down for the rest of the year with the start of the 6-month Jadarah programme in September, in addition to offering more holiday packages for travellers, as well as customising them to meet consumer needs.