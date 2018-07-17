These Are World’s Largest Tech Giants in 2018

Why it is important for you to know who are the largest tech giants today and how their wealth has increased during the past few years?

The simplest answer is: Because you use their products on daily basis and if you want to stay relevant you will continue doing so by updating yourself about the latest tech products and consumers’ preferences. The largest tech giants are usually the ones who deliver best performance and this is why people from around the world use their products and services repeatedly.

Such companies can be located all over the globe. For example, massive auto companies can be found practically anywhere on a map. Ford (USA), Toyota (Japan), Volkswagen (Germany), Hyundai (South Korea), Volvo (Sweden), Tata Motors (India), and Magna (Canada) are just some of the biggest companies involved in the production of vehicles or parts.

While the banking, pharma, energy, and retail industries also have geographic spread as well, the same cannot be said for the rapidly-growing tech industry.

The infographic below illustrates the world’s largest tech giants ranking in accordance to their estimated net worth. When it comes to the leading spots, it is very much possible Amazon to have made already a leap over Apple even before the Prime Day sales promotion.

The clash of tech titans

The most recent edition of Mary Meeker’s famous Internet Trends 2018 report highlighted the top internet companies in the world by valuation, with an interesting and perhaps unintended outcome.

Of the 20 largest tech giants globally, a total of zero are located outside of the United States and China.

Here are the latest rankings of internet companies, using updated market caps for all public companies:

Xiaomi’s valuation has been in question ahead of its July 9 IPO in Hong Kong, and we’ve used the most recent valuation estimate of $54 billion here.

In total, the above list of companies is worth $5.9 trillion, with a 75%-25% split in terms of USA/China.

It’s also worth noting that the list excludes Samsung, likely because the South Korean company is quite diversified in its manufacturing activities (TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, batteries, microwave ovens, etc.).

A steep dropoff

Aside from the USA-China duality, the other major noticeable aspect of the list of the world’s largest tech giants is that it clearly shows a divide between top-tier companies and those further down the ladder. In fact, there is not a single company with a valuation between $200 billion and $450 billion.

The top seven companies on the list account for 81% of the total value of the list, and they are all above the $450B mark. These include behemoths like Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft, but also two big Chinese companies as well (Tencent, Alibaba).