Superstar Mohamed Abdo In Dubai For One-Night Only Concert

Dubai Tourism, in partnership with Platinum Records – MBC Group, is pleased to announce the singing sensation Mohamed Abdo’s special, one-night only concert this summer as part of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). Taking place on Friday 3 August at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ‘Artist of the Arabs’ Abdo will treat fans to a performance of some of his greatest hits live on stage starting 9:00pm.

Tickets can be purchased from Platinumlist or DubaiCalendar.com at a starting price of AED 300 for Silver seats, AED 550 for Gold seats, AED 850 for Platinum seats, AED 1,300 for Diamond seats and those looking to enjoy the concert in style can bag top tier Royal tickets for AED 2,000.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, said: “Dubai Summer Surprises is the jewel in the crown of our summer retail programme and we are delighted to welcome Mohamed Abdo to the city to wow the crowds in partnership with Platinum Records – MBC. We always strive to make Dubai one of the most exciting cities during the summer and having such a popular Arab superstar in town reinforces our commitment to ensure that both tourists and residents are entertained throughout the summer months.”

“It is wonderful to welcome Mohamed Abdo back to Dubai for a spectacular closing concert of DSS 2018. We are proud to be producing the show in partnership with DTCM to celebrate the best of Arabic entertainment,” adds Taymoor Marmarchi, Head of Platinum Records and Director MBC Group.

Dubai Summer Surprises is part of Dubai’s annual Retail Calendar that features major retail-based festivals, new season launches, mega sales and exclusive retail experiences and attractions aimed at further enhancing the retail sector, a main contributor towards Dubai’s economy.

