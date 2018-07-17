DSS Deal of the Day at La Vie en Rose

As part of the ongoing incredible sales of this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises’ (DSS), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, releases the Deal of the Day (DOTD) for tomorrow, Wednesday 18th July.

Ladies are in for a treat thanks to a sensational deal from La Vie en Rose in The Dubai Mall, which offers a range of women’s lingerie, sleepwear and swimwear. On Wednesday 18th July, everything in the store will be priced at AED49 and below! You heard us – mark this in your diaries as this is a deal not to be missed! Offer from 10am on the day until stocks last.

A new promotion for this 21st edition of DSS, Dubai’s annual summer citywide celebration, DOTD boasts a list of local and international brands offering an exclusive deal on a specific day and at a specific shopping location until 4th August and from 10am until stocks last. Each day of DSS, DOTD will give savvy shoppers the opportunity to shop until they drop, grabbing bargains on everything from apparel to accessories and cosmetics to high-end homeware.

The full calendar of events and information for DSS can be found on the website.







