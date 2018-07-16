Amazon Prime Day Deals: 66% Off Smart Lock with Alexa

Currently priced at $199 Schlage Connect Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt is the best buy during Amazon’s Prime Day when it comes to smart locks with Alexa. This is mainly because it is heavily discounted form the original price of $578.

The Schlage Connect smart lock combines all of our best security features into one lock – redefining what it means to be secure. With a sleek, modern touchscreen, you have the convenience of going keyless and no longer having keys to lose, hide, carry or forget. The fingerprint-resistant touchscreen ensures numbers won’t be detectable to intruders after repeated use – safeguarding your home even more. And thanks to Z-Wave Technology, Schlage Connect smart lock gives you advanced remote management capabilities and compatibility with home monitoring systems – letting you run your home from anywhere.

Built from high-quality materials, this keyless deadbolt gives you the highest level of security at the main point of entry. Additionally, Schlage Connect comes with a built-in audible alarm sensor that alerts you to activity at the door. You can select between three alert modes – activity, tamper, or forced entry – providing alerts from first contact with door or handle to when the door is opened. Quickly and easily cycle between three settings simply by pressing a button on the lock.



Only Prime Members can shop Amazon Prime Day deals. If you are not yet a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of the membership which gives you access to all of the deals and benefits of being a member. If you are not happy with the benefits, you can cancel your subscription before the thirtieth day with no questions asked.

Amazon‘s Prime Day best deals will be live only for 36 hours, so you better be quick to grab the bargains.

Amazon Prime Day Deals Already Available

In preparation for Prime Day, Amazon has already made several deals on its signature products live. Note you will need to be a Prime member to claim these early deals now:

Amazon Prime Day Best Deals

Echo (Second Generation) for $69.99 (Save $30)

Echo Dot for $29.99 (Save $20)

Echo Plus for $109.99 (Save $40)

Fire 7 Tablet for $29.99 (Save $20)

Fire 8 Tablet for $39.99 (Save $40)

Fire 10 Tablet for $89.99 (Save $60)

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $59.99 (Save $40)

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $79.99 (Save $50)

All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet for $179.99 (Save $20)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $19.99 (Save $20)

Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD for $39.99 (Save $30)

Kindle 6-inch E-Reader for $49.99 (Save $30)

Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99 (save $40)

Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $40)

Blink XT 1 Camera System for $75 (save $55)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?

Prime Day starts on Monday, July 16th at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET and ends on Tuesday, July 17th. It will run for 36 hours, which is six hours longer than last year’s event.