Amazon Prime Day Best Deals: Save $100 on the Fire HD 8 3-pack

During Amazon‘s Prime Day sale you can save $100 on the Fire HD 8 tablet pack of three. So, you can buy 3 Fire HD 8 tablets for only $139.97 instead of $239.97.

Amazon‘s Prime Day best deals will be live only for 36 hours, so you better be quick to grab the bargains.

Amazon Prime Day Deals Already Available

In preparation for Prime Day, Amazon has already made several deals on its signature products live. Note you will need to be a Prime member to claim these early deals now:

Amazon Prime Day Best Deals

Echo (Second Generation) for $69.99 (Save $30)

Echo Dot for $29.99 (Save $20)

Echo Plus for $109.99 (Save $40)

Fire 7 Tablet for $29.99 (Save $20)

Fire 8 Tablet for $39.99 (Save $40)

Fire 10 Tablet for $89.99 (Save $60)

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $59.99 (Save $40)

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $79.99 (Save $50)

All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet for $179.99 (Save $20)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $19.99 (Save $20)

Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD for $39.99 (Save $30)

Kindle 6-inch E-Reader for $49.99 (Save $30)

Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99 (save $40)

Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $40)

Blink XT 1 Camera System for $75 (save $55)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?

Prime Day starts on Monday, July 16th at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET and ends on Tuesday, July 17th. It will run for 36 hours, which is six hours longer than last year’s event.