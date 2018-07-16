Amazon Offers 2 for 1 Echo Dot Deal on Prime Day

The bestselling Alexa enabled device is going for half price during the Prime Day sale. Amazon is offering 2 for 1 Echo Dot deal that lets you get a pack of two for only $49.99.

Echo Dot is a hands-free, voice-controlled device with a small built-in speaker. It can also connect to your speakers or headphones over Bluetooth or through a 3.5 mm audio cable to deliver stereo sound to the speakers you choose. Dot connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, make calls, send and receive messages, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more—instantly.

Echo Dot can hear you from across the room, even while music is playing. Just say the wake word “Alexa” and Dot responds instantly. If you have more than one Echo or Echo Dot, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you’re closest to.

Sleek and compact design makes Echo Dot a convenient addition to any room in the house. This is the reason why this is the most sold Echo from the entire Amazon Echo family. With its built-in speaker, you can place Dot in the bedroom and use it as a smart alarm clock that can also turn off your lights. Or use Dot in the kitchen to easily set timers and shop tens of millions of Amazon products using just your voice.

Echo Dot can also directly connect to speakers using a 3.5 mm stereo cable, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi for compatible wireless speakers to add voice control to your home stereo system in the living room or den.

Only Prime Members can shop Amazon Prime Day deals. If you are not yet a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of the membership which gives you access to all of the deals and benefits of being a member. If you are not happy with the benefits, you can cancel your subscription before the thirtieth day with no questions asked.

Amazon‘s Prime Day best deals will be live only for 36 hours, so you better be quick to grab the bargains.

Amazon Prime Day Deals Already Available

In preparation for Prime Day, Amazon has already made several deals on its signature products live. Note you will need to be a Prime member to claim these early deals now:

Amazon Prime Day Best Deals

Echo (Second Generation) for $69.99 (Save $30)

Echo Dot for $29.99 (Save $20)

Echo Plus for $109.99 (Save $40)

Fire 7 Tablet for $29.99 (Save $20)

Fire 8 Tablet for $39.99 (Save $40)

Fire 10 Tablet for $89.99 (Save $60)

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $59.99 (Save $40)

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $79.99 (Save $50)

All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet for $179.99 (Save $20)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $19.99 (Save $20)

Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD for $39.99 (Save $30)

Kindle 6-inch E-Reader for $49.99 (Save $30)

Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99 (save $40)

Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $40)

Blink XT 1 Camera System for $75 (save $55)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?

Prime Day starts on Monday, July 16th at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET and ends on Tuesday, July 17th. It will run for 36 hours, which is six hours longer than last year’s event.