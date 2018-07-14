Early Amazon Prime Day Deal: Get 50% Off Smart Wi-Fi Plug Now

Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day you can save 50% off a Smart Wi-fi Plug, which is the first component you need to build home automation system that will transform your place into a smart home.

The possibilities are endless when you pair home appliances with a smart Wi-fi plug and connect with an Alexa-enabled device. Hate entering a dark room? Plug your lamp into a smart outlet like the TP-Link Smart Plug and ask, “Alexa, turn on the living room light.” Want the coffee pot turned on as soon as you wake up? With smart outlets, you can turn it on from bed while you’re browsing the day’s calendar on your phone or set up smart timers to have your devices turn on around your schedule.

Getting a Smart Wi-fi Plug is the easiest step to take towards turning your place into a smart home. Now priced at less than $20, the plug is quite affordable. When paired with a smart Wi-fi LED bulb that costs a little less than $20 too, it could make a lot of difference in your family homestay.

But Amazon‘s Prime Day offer will be valid only during the next few days, so you better be quick to grab the bargains. After a record-breaking year in 2017, the online retailer has extended Prime Day by an additional six hours from 30 to 36 this year.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?

Prime Day starts on Monday, July 16th at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET and ends on Tuesday, July 17th. It will run for 36 hours, which is six hours longer than last year’s event.

Only Prime Members can take part in Prime Day. If you are not currently a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial membership which gives you access to all of the deals and benefits of being a member (Amazon Prime trial link here)

Now in its fourth season and despite that prices are silently rising, Amazon has created a predictable pattern on what items will be discounted and by how much.

We have been following Amazon’s seasonal sales during the past ten years and we are by now able to predict the best bargains ahead of Prime Day. The highlighted here Amazon Prime Day deals are linked directly to the online store and you can buy the products instantly from this post.

Amazon Prime Day Deals Already Available

In preparation for Prime Day, Amazon has already made several deals on its signature products live. Note you will need to be a Prime member to claim these early deals now:

