Amazon Reveals Prime Day Deals for Back-To-School, Off-To-College

Amazon.com today announced back-to-school and off-to-college Prime Day deals. Members will save on a wide selection of school supplies, including laptops, shoes, backpacks, clothing, bedding, furniture, dorm room décor and more. Prime Day will have more than one million deals worldwide this year and 36 hours to shop, starting at 12pm PT/3pm ET July 16. Not a member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial to participate in Prime Day.

Back-To-School Prime Day Deals

The following is a sampling of Prime Day deals members can shop.

Save up to 40% on select denim styles for kids from Levi’s and The Children’s Place

Save up to 50% on apparel for kids and baby from Amazon brands, including Amazon

Essentials and Spotted Zebra

Save up to 30% on office products from AmazonBasics, an Amazon brand

Save up to 30% on Minions and Trolls Binders by Avery

Save 20% on select High Sierra Backpacks

Save up to 30% select STEM toys

Save 30% on everyday essentials from Amazon brands, including Solimo, AmazonFresh, Mama Bear, and Presto!

Save $40 on Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, only $89.99

Save $30 on Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, only $69.99

Save $20 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, only $59.99

Off-To-College Prime Day Deals

The following is a sampling of Prime Day deals members can shop from July 16 at 12pm PT/3pm ET through July 17.

Save up to 50% on apparel for men and women from Amazon brands, including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, Core10 and more

Save up to 40% on select jeans for women and men from Hudson, Lucky and DL1961

Save up to 70% on select Samsonite two-piece spinner sets

Save on a 32-inch Smart TV, only $129.99

Save on a 40-inch Smart TV, only $194.99

Save up to 40% on select SanDisk memory products

Save up to 35% on select monitors, laptops and routers

Save up to 30% on AmazonBasics computer accessories, laminators, bath towels, bedding and more

Save up to 30% on furniture and décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam, including desks, office chairs, sofas, lamps, rugs and more

Rivet Cove Mid-Century Tufted Sofa, only $499

Save up to 25% on Tuft & Needle mattresses

Save up to 30% on Cozy Sack Bean Bags

Select Loloi Faux Cowhide Rugs, only $119

Save 20% on select Novogratz Rugs

Save 20% on select Modway Casper Chairs

Save on Etekcity Wi-Fi Smart Plugs – works with Alexa

Save on Keurig K-Café and K-Cups

Save on Contigo West Loop Travel Mugs

Amazon’s Back-To-School Store

Available at www.amazon.com/backtoschool, Amazon’s Back to School store provides a seamless shopping experience that allows customers to add must-haves to their shopping cart without navigating between product pages. Parents can shop school list essentials by grade or simply browse curated products within the most shopped-for categories, including School Supplies; Clothing, Shoes & Accessories; Electronics; Everyday Essentials; Toys & Games; and Deals. In addition, educators have their own dedicated shop where they can discover classroom necessities, including everything from desks to pencil sharpeners on Amazon Business.

Amazon’s Off-To-College Store

Available at www.amazon.com/offtocollege, Amazon’s new Off to College store serves as a one-stop shop where parents and students can easily access everything they need for life on campus. From laptops and textbooks to bedding and small kitchen appliances, Amazon has all the furniture, dorm room décor, class essentials, and late-night snacks. Parents, students, and educators can browse popular categories, including College Essentials; Textbooks; Clothing, Shoes & Accessories; Electronics; Study Supplies; Home; and Deals. Higher education institutions can enjoy a dedicated shop that makes it easy to find everything from lab equipment and supplies to common books for first year reads, academic journals and items for trade or nursing schools on Amazon Business.