Flying with Emirates Can Get You $49 Hotel Package in Dubai

Airline partners with hotels and entertainment providers to offer visitors a memorable summer stay in Dubai

Travellers who are yet to decide on summer plans can take advantage of attractive holiday packages to Dubai by simply flying with Emirates. Upon booking, passengers can avail exclusive rates at world-class hotels, enjoy outstanding entertainment and experience theme parks across Dubai, including tickets to some of the city’s world-class shows and attractions*.

Customers can experience Dubai starting at USD $49 a night, applicable to two guests per room, at Rove Dubai Marina – located in the city’s stylish waterfront district. The package also includes two complimentary tickets to visit Dubai Parks and Resorts – the largest integrated theme park destination in the region, featuring MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai and LEGOLAND® Water Park.

In Downtown Dubai, travellers can experience the finest shopping and restaurants as well as admire the iconic architecture. The bustling central area offers several hotel options including Rove Downtown, Manzil Downtown and Address Downtown. Customers who prefer to stay in this area can avail special rates across any of these three hotels.

Rove Downtown offers USD $99 a night package for two guests with each receiving a complimentary Virtual Reality Park ticket to Dubai’s brand new virtual reality theme park located at Dubai Mall – the world’s largest and most visited retail and entertainment destination.

Manzil Downtown offers USD $149 a night package for two guests per room, including two complimentary tickets to La Perle – the city’s theatrical showcase, which transports its audience with interactive experience around Dubai’s past, present and future.

Customers can also choose to avail packages at Address Downtown for USD $199 a night for two guests – inclusive of complimentary tickets to visit At The Top, Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building in the world, where guests can experience stunning 360 degree views of the city at 456 meters.

Visitors who wish to spend a couple of days in Dubai ahead of their next destination, or for those who planning to stay in the city, can take advantage of these offers by simply booking their flight online through a travel agent or local Emirates Sales Office, and choosing their preferred offer. Packages must be booked online at least 24 hours prior to arrival and passengers are requested to present their Emirates ticket at the hotel check-in.

The offer is valid for any Emirates booking made from July 1st until 29th September 2018 and for hotel stays between 1st July and 30th September, 2018.

Emirates offers customers travel options and unsurpassed connectivity to 159 destinations in 85 countries. Passengers can enjoy the airline’s award winning in-flight entertainment system with up to 3,500 channels and up to 20MB complimentary on-board Wi-Fi, LIVE TV, as well as regionally inspired meals on-board prepared by award-winning chefs.