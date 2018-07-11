Early Amazon Prime Day Deal: Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free

Only until July 14 you can grab one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals – most advanced Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free nearly for half of the original price of $150.

To be able to benefit from this early Prime Day offer and save good amount of money, you must have Amazon Prime membership, which is not that cheap. Fortunately, there are different option to enjoy the multiple benefits of the membership program. To start with, you can opt for 30-days free trial here and if you are not happy with it, you can cancel it in the course.

If you are not aware of Amazon Prime Day yet, this is the biggest online sale that the retail giant runs every year since 2015. Usually it takes place in the middle of July and lasts for nearly 30 hours. New deals are being released evry 5 minutes and the number of products on sale has seven digit.

In 2018, Amazon Prime Day will start July 16 (U.S. time) and will run through July 17 as the online sale has been extended to 36 hours.

All of Amazon’s signature products will be offered with steep discounts, even the latest versions of Amazon Echo, Fire Tablets, Fire TV and Fire TV sticks, and many more.

Now that you know what is Amazon Prime Day, we want to tell you about the amazing features of the Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free. This is a high specification device and very much compatible to far costlier tablets.

Here are the most important specifications you should know about it:

● Brilliant 10.1, 1080p Full HD display (1920 x 1200), up to 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life

● Our largest display, now with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi—perfect for watching Full HD video, playing games, reading magazines, and streaming content seamlessly

● Use Alexa hands-free mode to pause videos, play music, open apps, show sports scores, display the weather, and more—just ask

● 32 or 64 GB internal storage expandable by up to 256 GB (using the microSD slot). Watch downloaded videos anywhere with a Prime membership, Netflix plan, or Showtime subscription.

● Enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, magazines, Android apps, and games—including Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Spotify, and more

● Prime members get unlimited access to over a thousand books and magazines, millions of songs, and thousands of movies and TV episodes—at no additional cost

● Get exclusive Amazon features, including ASAP, X-Ray, On Deck, Blue Shade, and FreeTime Parental Controls

Technical Details:

● Display: 10.1” touchscreen, 1920 x 1200 resolution at 224 ppi, 1080p Full HD video playback, with IPS (in-plane switching) technology and advanced polarizing filter, fully laminated display

● Weight: 17.7 oz. (500 g)

● CPU; RAM: MediaTek Quad-Core: 2 @ 1.8 GHz + 2 @ 1.4 GHz , with 2 GB of RAM

● Storage: 32 GB (25.4 GB available to user), or 64 GB (54.1 GB available to user) of internal storage.

● Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of reading, surfing the web, watching video, and listening to music.

● Camera Specs: VGA front-facing camera. 2 MP rear-facing camera

● Audio: 3.5 mm stereo jack and integrated dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio

● Available Colors: Black, Marine Blue, or Punch Red

● Included in the Box: Fire HD 10 tablet, USB 2.0 cable, 9W power adapter, and Quick Start Guide

● Generation: 7th generation – 2017 release

In addition, the tablet comes with a warranty which is limited to 1 year for brand new devices and up to 90 days for refurbished ones. Users also can enjoy free e-books. Free quick start guide and training is also offered with the tablet, along with the free delivery.