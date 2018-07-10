DSS Deal of the Day

As part of the ongoing incredible sales of this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises’ (DSS), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, releases the Deal of the Day (DOTD) for tomorrow, Wednesday 11th July.

Bargain shoppers can head to Giordano at City Centre Deira where everything in store will be for AED99 and under from 10am until stocks last. A new summer wardrobe has never been so accessible with a wide collection to choose from.

A new promotion for this 21st edition of DSS, Dubai’s annual summer citywide celebration, DOTD boasts a list of local and international brands offering an exclusive deal on a specific day and at a specific shopping location until 4th August and from 10am until stocks last. Each day of DSS, DOTD will give savvy shoppers the opportunity to shop until they drop, grabbing bargains on everything from apparel to accessories and cosmetics to high-end homeware.

The full calendar of events and information for DSS can be found on the website.