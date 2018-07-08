27 UAE National Golfers Travel to Germany in Preparation For Upcoming Championships

Today, July 8th, 2018, the Emirates Golf Federation is sending 27 United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Junior and Ladies Golfers in preparation for upcoming championships. Funded by the EGF, golfers as young as 8 years old will travel for a 14-day summer camp in Fleesensee, Germany. This two-week camp will focus on fundamentals and preparation for international competition such as the Asian Games, Asian Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship, and the Arab Golf Championships.

The EGF Junior, Ladies, and Foundation Squads at the Jumeirah Golf Estates – European Tour Performance Institute

This year’s training schedule is full of individual skill tests that will measure the players’ abilities while providing each player with feedback on areas that need improvement. The players will also have a large dose of on-course play that will replicate championships conditions.

Fleesensee Golf Resort was once a “European Tour Destination” with five courses varying in length and difficulty. The venue also has some of Europe’s best practice facilities where the teams will be able to work on all aspects of their game.

The 27 players will be evaluated throughout the two weeks to make up the prospected Ladies Team, Boys 18 & Under Team, and Boys 15 & Under Team. Hosting and managing the camp will be National Junior and Ladies Head Coach, Samir Wallani. Assisting Coach Samir will be Teaching Professional Ryno Rudolph from Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club and April Varney a Teaching Professional from Yas Links Abu Dhabi. Mr. Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi the UAE National Team Manager and EGF Secretary General will also be overseeing the players and coaches.

“These two weeks followed by the next four months will be very important for these players’ golfing careers. Some of these players will start competing in international events for their first time while others will be representing the UAE on a top amateur level” said National Junior and Ladies Head Coach, Samir Wallani.

For the past two years, most of the players have been training across the UAE and now ready to start competitive golf. A product National Junior Development Program that has been developing and identifying National talent, the EGF is excited to these players continue their progress onto the UAE National Golf Teams.

To find more information regarding the National Junior Development Program visit the EGF Website at www.egfgolf.com or email the EGF at info@egfgolf.com.

“This year’s Summer Camp will define the future of UAE’s National Golf Teams. As players get older it is the EGF’s duty to replace the older players with new young talent pushing the progress of the National Golf Teams. The camp will not only shape UAE’s golf but prepare the next generation for upcoming Championships, said UAE National Team Manager and EGF Secretary General, Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi.

