Dubai Land Department Launches Apple Pay, Samsung Pay Payments

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced that its Finance Department recently activated new smart payment services through the ‘Apple Pay’ and ‘Samsung Pay’ applications. The move is aligned with the Dubai Smart Government’s strategy to support outstanding government performance based on the latest technologies.

DLD introduced the service at the beginning of June and it is now in use at the department’s headquarters and all real estate registration trustee offices for the benefit of customers. The aim of the project is to facilitate the payment process in compliance with DLD’s strategic objective to switch to electronic, paperless financial procedures, helping to reduce the use of cash and cheques in favour of modern smart channels.

Saad Abdulla Alhamadi, Director of Finance Department at DLD, said: “In light of the wide use of smart phones across our society, it has become essential to adopt this technology to facilitate procedures in daily business activities. We have added this service to better serve our customers and provide them with added value.”

In addition to ensuring convenience to all customers, smart payment services enhance the ease of doing business in the Emirate, improving Dubai’s ability to compete with other investment destinations around the world.