Amazon Prime Day 2018 Offers More Than a Million Deals Worldwide

Amazon Prime Day 2018 will feature 50 percent more Spotlight Deals and more than one million deals globally

Prime members (click here for 30-days FREE trial) will enjoy the biggest deals yet on Alexa-enabled products, including Echo, Fire TV, and Fire tablets this Prime Day — and starting today, members can save $100 on the Echo Show

New this year, members can shop Prime Day Launches – exclusive new items, content and special-edition products from hundreds of well-known and emerging brands

Amazon’s highly anticipated annual shopping event, Prime Day will start on July 16 at 12pm PT/3pm ET and will run through July 17. Bigger than ever, Prime Day (and a half) will extend from 30 hours in 2017 to 36 hours, with more than one million deals exclusively for Prime members around the world, plus select deals at all U.S. Whole Foods Market stores. Members in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria and – new this year – Australia, Singapore, Netherlands and Luxembourg, can shop deals across TVs, smart home, kitchen, grocery, toys, fashion, furniture, appliances and back-to-school supplies and even stock up on everyday essentials. This year, Prime Day will feature double the deals on Amazon devices—and the biggest deals yet on Alexa-enabled products like Echo, Fire TV and Fire tablets, in addition to new categories from home security to Echo devices with screens. Not a member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day.

“Prime members will enjoy a day (and a half) of our best deals, with 36 hours to shop more than one million deals worldwide,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. “New this year, members can shop exclusive Prime Day Launches from hundreds of brands worldwide, enjoy exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market and experience surprise entertainment events unboxed from giant Smile boxes in major cities. More than 100 million paid Prime members around the world will find our best Prime Day celebration yet.”

New This Year – Unboxing More Than Deals

In advance of Prime Day, giant Smile boxes will make their way across land and sea to major cities around the world. Customers in New York City, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo and Milan will be delighted when each box opens to reveal an unforgettable event, in a nod to the unparalleled benefits that come with a Prime membership including music, video, gaming and more. Everyone can join the celebration by tuning in to amazon.com/unboxingprimeday.

Also new this year, hundreds of well-known and emerging brands around the world will unbox exclusive new items, content and special-edition products available just for Prime members for a limited time. Prime members will be the first to shop, taste, listen and laugh with early access Prime Day Launches that will top everyone’s wish list. Select Prime Day Launches in the U.S. include: Delta Trinsic Touch2O voice-activated faucet, the first Alexa-enabled kitchen faucet; Coleman RoadTrip LXE portable propane grill with new features perfect for camping, tailgating and picnicking; Fingerlings Light Up Unicorn Mackenzie, the first Fingerling with a special light-up horn; Audible Original production, Hi Bob!, where American icon Bob Newhart sits down with special guests Sarah Silverman, Will Ferrell, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Judd Apatow and Conan O’Brien; Bai Braspberry flavor paying homage to Justin Timberlake’s fruitful creation; and the Moto G6 64 GB, an exclusive version of the best-selling unlocked Android smartphone featuring a brilliant 5.7” Full HD+ Max Vision display with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Deals Start Now

Every day leading up to Prime Day, members will discover all kinds of exclusive offers and deals. The following start today:

Echo Show – Save $100 on Echo Show, which brings you everything you love about Alexa, and can show you things. Make video calls or watch video flash briefings, movies and TV shows, see music lyrics, smart home cameras, photos, weather forecasts, and more. All hands-free—just ask.

Amazon Brands – Find our lowest prices on products from collections available exclusively on Amazon, including up to 25% off furniture and décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam, up to 20% off AmazonBasics items, and 30% off everyday essentials from Presto!, Mama Bear and Solimo, among others.

Prime Video, DVDs and Blu-Ray – Save up to 50% on popular movies and TV shows on digital, DVD and Blu-Ray.

Amazon Music – Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium, on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs and hands-free listening, for just $0.99.

Twitch Prime – Members can enjoy hundreds of hours of free gameplay as Twitch Prime gives away a free PC game every day through July 18, including titles like Pillars of Eternity and Brutal Legend. Members will also receive exclusive in-game loot for Warframe and PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS.

Kindle Unlimited and eBooks – Prime members who haven’t yet tried Kindle Unlimited will have access to three months of unlimited reading for just $0.99. Buy your first Kindle book and get a $10 Prime Day credit valid towards eBooks, print books and Audible.

Audible – Eligible Prime members can get their first three months at more than 65% off for $4.95 a month.

The Best Ways to Shop on Prime Day

Find out what tens of millions of Prime members who shopped during Prime Day 2017 discovered – this is an epic time to shop Amazon’s best deals, on top of already low prices. This year, Amazon is adding six more hours to shop and 50 percent more Spotlight Deals globally – featuring our deepest discounts on top brands and the most popular products. Pro tips on getting the most out of Prime Day include:

Watch A Deal – The Amazon App ensures you never miss a deal. This is the easiest way to preview, track and shop those limited time Lightning Deals while at home or on-the-go with deal alerts on the Amazon App. Learn more at amazon.com/watched.

Prime Day Sneak Peek on the Amazon App – Tap the Prime Day banner within the Amazon App from July 9 – 15 for a sneak peek of select products that will have Prime Day deals.

Explore Deals By Popular Interests – Find deals organized by more than 40 of the most-shopped-for interests. From style and fashion to electronics, cooking, travel and more – discover deals that you’ll love faster.

Alexa Shopping – Alexa makes it easy to find the best Prime Day deals. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?” Track your Prime Day orders with Alexa. Just ask “Alexa, where’s my stuff?” or set up Alexa delivery notifications in the Alexa app.

Amazon Prime Credit Cards – Cardmembers can enjoy 5% back on all their Prime Day purchases when shopping with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or the Amazon Prime Store Card.

Shop Big with Small and Medium-Sized Businesses This Prime Day

Prime members from around the world can shop hundreds of thousands of deals this Prime Day from small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Handmade, Amazon Exclusives and more. On Prime Day 2017, members ordered more than 40 million items from small and medium-sized businesses worldwide, and once again this year, these businesses are adding to the unsurpassed selection available every day on Amazon.

Alexa’s Home-Smart-Home Sweepstakes

Starting today, customers can enter for a chance to win the Alexa Home-Smart-Home Sweepstakes by asking Alexa questions about Prime Day, watching Alexa-related videos, downloading and using the Amazon App, and more. One grand prize winner will receive an Alexa-enabled 2019 Lexus ES, a complete Alexa smart home package, and more. Get details at www.amazon.com/homesmarthome.

Why Becoming a Prime Member

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Audible Channels for Prime, Prime Reading, Prime Photos, Twitch Prime; early access to select Lightning Deals, one free pre-released book a month with Amazon First Reads, and more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select best-selling foods at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE One-Day Shipping and Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in more than 8,000 cities and towns, two-hour delivery with Prime Now in more than 30 major cities and unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 100 million items. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.