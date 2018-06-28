This Weekend in Dubai: Best Activities for Shoppers

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has plenty of ways to keep residents and tourists entertained this weekend, including a plethora of activities taking place at City Walk. Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, shares the best activities for shoppers to enjoy this weekend:

City Walk

Visitors to City Walk are in for a variety of extra surprises as the shopping destination will be hosting a range of events, promotions and offers, as well as extended hours until 2am at retail outlets and feasting until 3am at F&B outlets. Shoppers can enjoy additional 20% off at various outlets such as Coach, Armani Exchange, Rag & Bone and Whistles as well as additional 25% to 50% off items at Louzan, 25% at Cavallo, 15% at Polette and Ousha, and an amazing 50% off on Cavalli Class items. For all things beauty, fashion and interiors, Le BHV Marais is offering 10% off. Chocolate lovers can head to Boutique Le Chocolat and get 20% off any purchase and 50% off chocolate workshops whereas foodies can indulge in Middle Eastern cuisine for 20% off the total bill at Eshak, enjoy a dinner set menu at Galvin for AED 199, AED 139 at Cocoa Kitchen and only AED 99 at Bao Wow and those who love meat can get 25% off the bill at Butcha. Additionally, M.Micallef is giving away a 30ml perfume on any purchase of 100ml perfume and get a special gift as well and Concepts Store is offering sneaker fans buy one get one free. Families can attend a special “Mosaica Group” show which will take place every two hours from 4pm to 10pm during the weekend, as well as a special surprise visit from Modhesh who will make an appearance over the weekend. As well as this, children can get great deals at the key leisure destinations; Hub Zero, Mattel! Play Town and The Green Planet. The fun doesn’t stop there – shoppers who spend AED 150 at the destination can enjoy an exclusive show with a 3D video projection and interactive characters ‘TOYS’ which will tell the story of two kids who explore the magical journey of toys coming to life through animation. This is in addition to family entertainment such as the “Balloon Twister” show, caricature artists, face painters and clowns. Finally, bargain-hunters can make the most of the ‘Deal of the Day’, which will take place on Friday 29th June and will be revealed the day before.

Red Carpet Secrets with Charlotte Tilbury at Dubai Mall

Fashionistas will have the exclusive chance to learn make-up tricks from celebrity make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury’s team of professional glam-getters. Whether it’s a feline flick inspired by Kate Moss or perfecting the golden glow of J Lo, beauty-lovers can head to Dubai Mall and book an appointment to learn the latest tips and trends to recreate the red carpet look. All beauty pupils will walk away with goodie bags and gifts following their masterclass.

Dive and Win at the Dubai Marina Mall Beach Party

Shoppers at Dubai Marina Mall will enjoy a chance of bagging AED 25,000 when spending AED 100 or more. Upon showing their receipt, customers will get to dive into a specially-created ball pit to find one of 50 golden balls, giving them the chance to get their hands on one of many hidden gifts from retailers, as well as the big grand prize.

Dubai EA SPORTS FIFA Championship

Footballs fans are in for a chance to win a daily prize of AED 1,000 when spending AED 300 at City Centre Midriff and Mall of Emirates and enter a draw to be crowned the Dubai EA SPORTS FIFA Champion and receive a grand prize of AED 50,000. Each finalist will also get the chance to play against gaming influencers and win a bonus prize if they beat them. Coverage of the tournament will be aired on various social media channels with interviews, highlights and guest appearances from local commentators. At City Centre Deira, football fans who take part in the various football gaming activities available are in for a chance to win AED 50,000 as a grand prize.

Modhesh World

Little ones can enjoy spending time at Modhesh World this weekend from 10am to 12am to kick start their summer holiday and participate in the lineup of events and activities including two additional halls of fun and games.

DSS Gaming Challenge at Dubai Mall

Gamers can head to the specially-created ‘Gaming Zone’ at Dubai Mall and get the chance to play on a brand new PlayStation and win top prizes. Each day, they will battle it out playing various games such as World Cup, PlayLink and Fortnite to be in with a chance to win a PlayStation voucher card, with four winners a day making it through to the grand finale to take on a top global gaming influencer in the ultimate PlayStation challenge.